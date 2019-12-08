A female pedestrian was walking southbound in the 2800 block of Columbus Avenue on Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
When Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the scene, they found the victim on the center median suffering from major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone is information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.