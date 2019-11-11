Omar Juarez Renteria, 31, of Bakersfield, was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday on Ming Avenue, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Renteria was walking in the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, Bakersfield police said in a news release. He was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.
The incident happened on Ming Avenue just east of South Chester Avenue. BPD said the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
