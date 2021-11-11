Pedestrian dies in 34th Street traffic collision

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a driver, who is cooperating with investigators, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Police officers responded to a traffic collision in the 900 block of 34th Street and found a woman in the roadway. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead, according to the release. The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.
Alcohol, drugs or speed may be a factor in this crash, BPD officials noted in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.