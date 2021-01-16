A woman crossing Stockdale Highway in a crosswalk Saturday night was struck by an SUV and killed, police said.
Bakersfield Police officers were called to the 5000 block of Stockdale Highway and found the woman, whose name has not yet been released, down in the road with major injuries. She died at the scene, police reported.
Bakersfield Police determined the pedestrian was crossing the highway north in a crosswalk at Village Lane when she was hit by the SUV, which was heading east.
Speed, drugs, or alcohol were not factors in the collision, a BPD news release said. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.