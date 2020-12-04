In the age of quarantine, are commemorations of major historical events held days ahead of their actual date in order to share the event virtually with the larger community?
Yes.
That's what happened Friday when this year’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony went virtual. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional, annual public event — normally held Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 — was recorded on video Friday morning at Union Cemetery.
"We will hopefully be showing this on Monday, Dec. 7 on Facebook and on other media outlets," said Marc Sandall, who organizes the annual event.
Unfortunately, the details of that sharing were not available Friday.
This year, the public was not invited to the "live" event, which included an invocation given by Chaplain Mike Lynch, who also sang the national anthem.
Vietnam veteran and local veterans advocate Ed Gaede led the folded flag ceremony, escorted by members of the Marine Corps League, made up of retired Marines Danny Cordero, Freddy Carrizales and Martin Guerrero.
"When the COVID hit, we weren't sure we could do this," said Sandall, who has been involved in organizing such events for many years.
But Sandall wasn't about to skip holding the ceremony this year if there was a way to make it come to pass.
Sandall felt Friday's pre-event was an opportunity to make it work.
This year, a Shafter man was honored.
Killed in the attack 79 years ago Monday was Shafter resident Harvey L. Havins. The 27-year-old sailor was aboard the USS Arizona, an American battleship that was sunk in the harbor and remains there as a reminder of the surprise attack that left thousands dead and wounded.
More than 1,100 went down with the Arizona.
Cathy Prout, a member of the Shafter City Council, was present Friday to accept a memento to Havins' sacrifice.
"We can't forget," Prout said of Pearl Harbor Day, and the history behind it.
Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Ybarra agreed. Ybarra, who serves on the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Committee, said those who were lost that day, and all those who went to war as a result of the "date which will live in infamy," deserve to be remembered.
"We need to keep our youth, our future generations, familiar with Pearl Harbor Day," Ybarra said. "All Americans should understand our history."
There's no doubt that the attack was a turning point in world history. It drew a nation reluctant to go to war into a global conflict that would change the balance of power in the world, and lead to the development of "the bomb," a fearsome atomic weapon that would be partially responsible for thrusting America into a position of military and political dominance it has maintained for eight decades.
Today, Japan and the United States are close allies, proof that even the bloodiest war in history could not prevent a friendship from forming, a friendship that lives on to this day.
But even that friendship cannot erase the history that led to it. Nearly 80 years later, Pearl Harbor has not been forgotten.