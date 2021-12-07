Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemorated with music, stories, ceremony

It was cold and windy on Tuesday morning as more than 100 people gathered at Historic Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield to honor and remember those who were on the island of Oahu, Hawaii on that fateful day in 1941.
Yes. That day. Pearl Harbor Day.
The locals braved the cold and the biting wind Tuesday because they were there to commemorate and mark the anniversary — the 80th anniversary — of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a violent and momentous day that shocked an entire nation and launched the United States into World War II.
Stuart Seiden, the son of late Pearl Harbor survivor Hy Seiden, was one of those who came to share his father's story — because his father is no longer here to share it.
And by sharing it on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Stuart Seiden hopes the memories will live on, even in the absence of his dad, and his extraordinary generation.
"It wasn't until that day that I realized how significant this ceremony was," Seiden said, referring to the day in 2007 when his father, who had organized the Pearl Harbor Day ceremonies for years, was lying in a hospital instead.
The torch was being passed, and the elder Heiden's son was coming to understand why someone, or an army of someones, would need to step up.
"In 1941, my father had turned 26, and America at the time was still reeling from the effects of the Great Depression," Seiden told the gathering.
"My dad was living in Yonkers, N.Y., and was looking for a job."
Long story short, Hy Seiden ended up joining the U.S. Army.
"In June 1941, he left San Francisco aboard the USS Calvin Coolidge, which was a passenger luxury liner," Heiden said.
The ship was being used as a troop carrier, and for this trip, the young New Yorker and his fellow soldiers enjoyed linen tablecloths and the sort of accommodations most of them had surely never seen before.
On the morning of Dec. 7, Hy Seiden was a corporal stationed with an artillery unit at Fort Kamehameha — and he was sleeping in a tent on his Army-issue cot.
"He always claimed that his cot jumped about three feet off the floor with the first explosion," Stuart Seiden recalled.
"He peeked outside and realized this is not a training exercise," Seiden said of his father.
The men were in need of ammunition, so Cpl. Heiden found a jeep and drove — weaving the entire way to avoid aircraft fire — to an ammo bunker, for which he did not have a key.
"He shot the lock off the ammo bunker with his pistol," Stuart Heiden told the gathering.
Heiden returned with as much ammunition as he could carry.
Within three days of Heiden's heroics, America would be at war with the Empire of Japan, Nazi Germany and its Axis ally, fascist Italy.
Kathy Hare, the daughter of another soldier Kenneth Dixon, also shared memories of her father's experiences on Pearl Harbor Day. The most unforgettable moment came when Dixon and one or more fellow soldiers climbed up onto a rooftop and began using their carbines to shoot at enemy planes.
"He was a sharpshooter," she told The Californian. "If anyone was going to hit one of those planes, it was going to be him."
Tuesday's event included music from the American Legion Family Band, and precision formation and marching from the Arvin High School Junior ROTC color guard.
When the wind picked up and began blowing down poster-sized portraits of locals who served and survived Pearl Harbor, volunteers soon stood by to hold the portraits in place despite the cold.
The event included the ceremonial laying of a wreath, and all in attendance receive a complimentary lei.
As a tri-folded American flag was laid at the foot of a stone obelisk, Marc Sandall, a key organizer of the event, explained its meaning.
"This part of the ceremony is symbolic of those who didn't come home," he said.
That number would rise to more than 2,400 dead at Pearl Harbor.
But as the war became worldwide over the intervening years, the number of war deaths would reach unfathomable, unimaginable numbers, both in civilian and military populations.
The possibility of a third world war has been pondered, but the reality of such a disaster has been successfully avoided for more than 75 years.
The human race has no other choice. To engage in such a war would be insanity.