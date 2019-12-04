Rain or shine, a commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is expected to begin at 9:55 a.m. Saturday at historic Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield.
Marc Sandall, who has organized the annual ceremonies for years, said Saturday's event will include music by the Veterans Family Band, and a special guest, in military uniform, will sing the national anthem.
Relatives of deceased veterans of Pearl Harbor are expected to participate, and there will be a showing of the Academy Award-winning short film, "The House I Live In." Written by Albert Maltz and starring Frank Sinatra, the film was made in 1945 to oppose anti-Semitism at the end of World War II.
There's more planned as well, Sandall promised. All are invited.
"My goal is to make sure that as Americans, this day always remains in the back of our minds," he said. "It's important that we don't forget."
