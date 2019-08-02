We're officially on the other side of the summer heat, according to weather records, which show the last days of July are historically the highpoint for hot weather in Bakersfield.
In the next seven days, temperatures will continue a slow climb into the lower 100s but then bottom out around a high of 94 degrees next Friday, said Jerald Meadows, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
"Technically the end of July is the peak of temperatures so everything starts to go downward and there's a slow decline through the month of August," he said. The peak he's referring to is an average daily high of 98 degrees. That should start to slowly dip a degree or two in the coming weeks.
Not that we should be complaining. This time last year Bakersfield was in the midst of a 25-day stretch of days at or above 100 degrees. So far this year, we've had just six consecutive days, from July 24-29. And the average monthly temperature (the average of each day's high and low temperatures in a month) for this past July was 85.1 degrees, 4.5 degrees below last year's average of 89.6 degrees, NWS records show.
We're by no means in the clear. August brings it's fair share of hot days — in the past three years, temperatures hit the century mark on at least 15 days in August.
Because of the anticipated heat, Bakersfield College announced Friday that work to renovate Memorial Stadium will occur overnight throughout August, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crews will be laying down the track that loops around the football field, and working on the stadium lights, college officials said in a news release.
“The noise will be minimal, and for the safety of our local workers, it’s important that this work be completed during night hours to avoid the extreme heat conditions," said Bill Potter, the director of maintenance and facilities at BC.
It's nothing new for high school fall sports teams, which often hold practice at the crack of dawn or in the evening to avoid the oppressive heat.
"Practicing early in the morning guarantees us a practice every day," said Liberty head football coach Bryan Nixon, who's team is currently taking the field from 6 to 8:15 a.m. on practice days. "We know it doesn't acclimate us to the heat but it allows us to get to work in a safe temperature, and we all know how important everyday practice is this time of year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.