Peak Fire's containment grows slightly, acres burning holds

The Peak Fire remains steady at 2,098 acres and is 81 percent contained as of Monday, the Californian Interagency Incident Management Team said in a news release.
A potential shift in the weather could produce erratic winds in the Piute Peak area, according to the Californian Interagency Incident Management Team. The scheduled rainfall could suppress the fire's growth. Firefighters are "carefully monitoring" the weather.
The flames are in "monitor and patrol status" because the perimeter around the fire has been established, said the incident team in a news release. Some crews are leaving to fight wildfires in other areas.
About 40 residential structures were threatened in the region. Evacuation warnings were lifted Saturday.