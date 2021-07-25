Peak Fire grows slightly, but containment jumps

The Peak Fire has grown slightly to some 2,098 acres, but containment has jumped to 73 percent, according to an incident management team report issued Sunday.
About 440 personnel are working on the fire south of Lake Isabella. While 40 residential structures are considered threatened, evacuation orders were no longer in place as of Saturday morning.
Saturday "firefighters and helicopters resources continued to make excellent progress and completed the line around the fire. They will work to strengthen that line, especially on the east side above Loco Bill Canyon," an incident news release said.
"In addition, hotspots in an oak stand within the west side drainage will be a priority. On the north side, crews are backhauling some of the 12,000 feet of hose used in firefighting. Suppression repair is the priority on the north and south boundaries of the fire (Sunday). Crews are building water-bars to direct future water flow, spreading cut vegetation over bare ground to prevent erosion, and placing rocks back to discourage future informal trail building to protect the land."
The incident team noted that public lands managed by the Sequoia National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Field Office are under complete fire restrictions. The use of propane stoves with an on/off switch is permitted, but campfires are not allowed.