Before more than 35 awards are given out during Wednesday's PEAAK Awards, take a look at all of this year's nominees.
Greatest Community Supporter
This award is given to the community group/person who has contributed to the success of the mission of KHSD.
- Liberty Christian Center / Pastor Dale Cornell - Golden Valley High School
- Kevin Harvick - North High School
Most Inspirational Award
Given to the student or group, who has persevered to inspire a group, school, or individual.
- Varsity Colorguard - Arvin High School
- Matthew Johnson - Centennial High School
- Joe and Edward Turner - Foothill High School
- Macy Bullard - Golden Valley High School
- Dhayanna Ramos Sanchez - Golden Valley High School
- Nathaniel Deval - Independence High School
- Samantha Urmston - Liberty High School
- Yasmine Scherer - North High School
- Unified/Inclusion Basketball Game Assembly - Shafter High School
- Jeremiah Fanning - Stockdale High School
Best Editing in Video/Film
Recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding achievement in video/film editing.
- Link Crew - North High School
- Beautiful Bakersfield - Regional Occupational Center
- Breath In, Breath Out - Regional Occupational Center
- Come Through - Regional Occupational Center
- Diana Galdamez - Regional Occupational Center
- Eduardo Vasquez Palacios - Regional Occupational Center
- Seasonal Surprise - Regional Occupational Center
- Joshua Carolan - Ridgeview High School
- Athletic Hall of Fame - Stockdale High School
- Nicholas Hulsey - Stockdale High School
- Phoenix Wood Video Commercial - Stockdale High School
Outstanding Leadership
Recognizes the student or group who has exhibited leadership which inspired students in the classroom, on the field, and in the community to achieve excellence during the year.
- Associated Student Body, Class of 2022 - Arvin High School
- Tate Turner - Bakersfield High School
- The Three Amigos - Bakersfield High School
- Associated Student Body - Centennial High School
- Justin Lewis - Independence High School
- Jack Waite - Liberty High School
- Allison Wilson - Liberty High School
- Mikhail Ocampo - Stockdale High School
- Estrella Ramos - West High School
Scholar Artist (Art & Photography)
Recognizes an outstanding senior based on GPA, leadership, involvement in and out of the classroom.
- Angel Lopez - Highland High School
- Luis De Los Angeles - Regional Occupational Center
Greatest Comeback
Presented to an individual or team, who came from behind to win a contest, season, or event.
- Cynthia Pelayo - East Bakersfield High School
- Paige Taber - Independence High School
- Boys Varsity Swim Team - Liberty High School
- Varsity Football Team - West High School
- Virtual Enterprise Team - West High School
Most Memorable Moment
Selected from the most noteworthy events in the Kern High School District.
- Girls Varsity Soccer Team - Arvin High School
- Boys Varsity Basketball Team - Foothill High School
- Boys Varsity Soccer Team - Foothill High School
- Girls Varsity Wrestling Team - Golden Valley High School
- Girls Varsity Cross Country Team - Highland High School
- Boys Varsity Wrestling Team - North High School
- Boys Varsity Cross Country Team - Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Theater Technician
Recognizes the achievements of an individual(s) in the areas of set, lights, sound, costume, make-up, or in run-of-show, design, and/or execution of stage work.
- Brynna Hughes - Centennial High School
- Kayvette Osorio - Golden Valley High School
- Nathan Chamberlain - Independence High School
- Cedric Dominguez - Shafter High School
- Eva Lopez - Shafter High School
- Blake Coleman - Stockdale High School
- Stanley Irving - Stockdale High School
- Jesse Yap - West High School
Best Example of Sportsmanship (Individual, Team or School)
This award is given to an individual, team, or school who has exhibited sportsmanship in its finest degree.
- JV Football Team - East Bakersfield High School
- Trent Tracy - Frontier High School
- Alejandro Garcia - Golden Valley High School
- Jerry Hernandez - Independence High School
- Boys Varsity Basketball Team - Ridgeview High School
- Varsity Baseball Team - West High School
Best Male Athlete (Junior or Senior)
Given to the top Junior or Senior male athlete based on GPA, leadership, sports participated in, overall performance of team and teammates.
- Edward Turner - Foothill High School
- Ryan Morphis - Frontier High School
- Isaiah Hill - Liberty High School
- Samuel Stewart, Jr. - Liberty High School
- Shannon Ferguson, Jr. - North High School
- Alejandro (Alex) Cuevas - Ridgeview High School
- Alexis Aguilar Bonilla - Shafter High School
- Marcus Mota - Stockdale High School
Best Female Athlete (Junior or Senior)
Given to the top Junior or Senior female athlete based on GPA, leadership, sports participated in, overall performance of team and teammates.
- Kynnedi McCall - Bakersfield High School
- Cynthia Pelayo - East Bakersfield High School
- Cielo Mazantini - Independence High School
- Helen Hayes - Kern Valley High School
- Hannah Hurley - Kern Valley High School
- Ellen Palmgren - Liberty High School
Best Public Event or Competition (Group)
Presented to the school which conducted the best public event or competition of the year.
- Wind Symphony - Independence High School
- Band Boosters/Star Alliance - North High School
- Cheer Competition Team - South High School
- Virtual Enterprise Team - Stockdale High School
Best Student-Produced News Broadcast
Recognizes a group of students who create and produce a regularly scheduled school-wide news program which informs and educates students about current events on campus, throughout the district and around the surrounding communities.
- Bear 9 News Production - Arvin High School
- EBTV NEWS - East Bakersfield High School
- News from the Nest - Independence High School
- Rebel News - South High School
Scholar Vocalist
The Scholar Vocalist award goes to an individual who exemplifies scholarly excellence and participation in a school choral program.
- Ivan Vielma - East Bakersfield High School
- Santos Aguilar - Mira Monte High School
- Christopher (Tyler) Hart - North High School
- Rachel Delgado - Ridgeview High School
- Brian Duran Vega - Ridgeview High School
- Veronica Manzanares - Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Female)
Recognizes an outstanding senior thespian female based on GPA, leadership, theatrical events participated in and overall contribution to productions.
- Madeline Miranda - Bakersfield High School
- Elizabeth Lackey - Centennial High School
- Allison Nelson - East Bakersfield High School
- Kayvette Osorio - Golden Valley High School
- Marianne Fel Joverlie Paculba - Golden Valley High School
- Sophia Fabrizio - Highland High School
- Marianne Ocampo - Independence High School
- Rachel Dye - Stockdale High School
- Sarah May - Stockdale High School
Outstanding Achievement in Theater (Scholar Male)
Recognizes an outstanding senior thespian male based on GPA, leadership, theatrical events participated in and overall contribution to productions.
- Timothy Schneider - Centennial High School
- Dylan Whitaker - Independence High School
- Omar Ramos - Stockdale High School
Best Female Student Athlete
Given to the top senior female athlete based on GPA, leadership, sports participated in, overall performance of team and teammates.
- Julia Gonzalez - East Bakersfield High School
- Kayvette Osorio - Golden Valley High School
- Alyssa Bell - Independence High School
- Payton Renz - Liberty High School
- Angelina Bolanos - Mira Monte High School
- Sulem Hernandez - North High School
- Shareni Donis Orantes - South High School
- Naomi - Grace Jennings - Stockdale High School
- Mia LaClare - Stockdale High School
Best Male Student Athlete
Given to the top senior male athlete based on GPA, leadership, sports participated in, overall performance of team and teammates.
- Jason Beltran - East Bakersfield High School
- Daniel Viveros - Liberty High School
- Michael Doten - North High School
- Bryan Gaxiola - Ridgeview High School
- Jonah Molina - Ridgeview High School
Athletic Play of the Year
Given to the student or team, who had the greatest play of the year in an athletic contest or competition.
- Elijah Seales - Foothill High School
- Kolton Baker - Frontier High School
- Zarek Williams - Independence High School
- Boys Varsity Soccer Team - South High School
Best in Art
Recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding individual artistic achievements.
- Chloe Lozano - Highland High School
- Christian Carrido - Stockdale High School
- Memory Project - West High School
Best in Photography (Individual and/or Group)
This award spotlights an individual or group who has demonstrated mastery of the craft and the intrinsic motivation to consistently exceed expectations artistically, academically, and/or to benefit our community. The student or student group that receives this award is representative of the District’s motto, “A Tradition of Excellence.”
- Collin Koch - Liberty High School
- Savannah Duarte - Regional Occupational Center
- Caleb Ramirez - Regional Occupational Center
- Xavier Hernandez - West High School
Outstanding Tenor/Bass Solo Performance
This award goes to a student who has performed at a superior level going beyond an average high school vocal performance.
- Jose Carrillo - Centennial High School
- Logan Burdick - East Bakersfield High School
- Vicente Angon Cervantes, Jr. - East Bakersfield High School
- Dorian Speights - Frontier High School
Outstanding Soprano/Alto Solo Performance
This award goes to a student who has performed at a superior level going beyond an average high school vocal performance.
- Chelsea DelRio Castillo - Bakersfield High School
- Itze Garcia - East Bakersfield High School
- Raquel Rivera Garcia - East Bakersfield High School
- Bailey Cabrera - Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Small Ensemble Performance
This award goes to an ensemble of 24 or less students who exemplify superior performance at a specific performance event.
- Chamber Singers - Bakersfield High School
- Chamber Singers - Centennial High School
- Chamber Singers - East Bakersfield High School
- Chamber Singers - North High School
- Constellation - North High School
Outstanding Beginning Ensemble Performance
This award goes to an ensemble of primarily beginning level students who exemplify superior performance at a specific performance event.
- Treble Ensemble - Arvin High School
- Men’s Ensemble - Centennial High School
- Bass Choir - East Bakersfield High School
- Bass Choir - Frontier High School
- Bass Choir - Mira Monte High School
- Beginning Chorale - North High School
Tradition of Excellence
The Tradition of Excellence Award, also the Kern High School District Motto, is given to the group, team, or individual who has exhibited excellence over time.
- Girls Varsity Basketball Team - Bakersfield High School
- Virtual Enterprise Team - Bakersfield High School
- Jessica Jensen - Centennial High School
- Wrestling Program - Golden Valley High School
- Girls Varsity Soccer Team - Independence High School
- Girls Varsity Track Team - Independence High School
- Sydney Crabtree - Independence High School
- Sara Cason - Liberty High School
Scholastic Team of the Year (Group)
Awarded to the team who has excelled on and off the competition field.
- Boys Varsity Tennis Team - Bakersfield High School
- Lauren Adams and Riley Dison - Bakersfield High School
- Boys Varsity Swim Team - Centennial High School
- CyberHawks - VEX Robotics Team - Centennial High School
- History Day Team - Centennial High School
- Lady Broncs Basketball Team - Kern Valley High School
- Girls Varsity Swim Team - Liberty High School
- Girls Varsity Tennis Team - Ridgeview High School
- Forensics Team - West High School
- Science & Math Bowl Team - West High School
Outstanding Large Ensemble Performance
This award goes to an ensemble of 25 or more students who exemplify superior performance at a specific performance event.
- Chorale - Bakersfield High School
- Advanced Women’s Ensemble - Frontier High School
- Chamber Singers - Independence High School
- Concert Choir - Ridgeview High School
- Treble Choir - Ridgeview High School
Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Male)
Recognizes the achievement of an individual’s cumulative contribution to the discipline of theatrical performance.
- Jason Land, Jr. - Bakersfield High School
- Adam Black - Centennial High School
- Vicente Angon Cervantes, Jr. - East Bakersfield High School
- Dorian Speights - Frontier High School
- Aron Clugston - Independence High School
- Santos Aguilar - Mira Monte High School
- Anthony Coon - Shafter High School
- Chance Rubalcado - Shafter High School
- Ethan Simpson - Stockdale High School
Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Female)
Recognizes the achievement of an individual’s cumulative contribution to the discipline of theatrical performance.
- Marina Gradowitz - Bakersfield High School
- Natalie Rogge - Centennial High School
- Lexie Watkins - Frontier High School
- Marianne Fel Joverlie Paculba - Golden Valley High School
- Pazisabel Coronado - Independence High School
- Jacqueline Garcia Garcia - Mira Monte High School
- Jazmine Leyva - Mira Monte High School
- Maria Oliveros - Mira Monte High School
- Keana Henry - Shafter High School
- Kristen McGuire - Shafter High School
- Aimee Mondragon - Shafter High School
- Darby Mullins - Shafter High School
- Mary O’Reilly - Stockdale High School
- Sophia St Clair - Stockdale High School
Best Community Service Project
Given to the student or group, whose efforts have resulted in a greater benefit to the community of the Kern High School District.
- Driller Service Academy - Bakersfield High School
- Driller Threads - Bakersfield High School
- Juliana R. Reaza - Bakersfield High School
- Ipsy Bag Drive - Centennial High School
- Teddy Bear Drive - Centennial High School
- Sidewalk Bulldogs - Golden Valley High School
- Dime Wars - Independence High School
- Future Farmers of America - Kern Valley High School
- Bakersfield Senior Center Project - Liberty High School
- The Super Cubs -Mira Monte High School
- Pennies for Patients Fundraiser - Ridgeview High School
- Celebrity Reader Program - Stockdale High School
- S4S Club - West High School
Best in Film/Video (Individual and/or Group)
This award spotlights an individual or group who have reached a high level of skill in a film or video and singles out the student(s) who has achieved that level of skill which inspired the district’s motto, “A Tradition of Excellence.”
- Leslie Aguilar Higuera - Golden Valley High School
- Link Crew - North High School
- Bromance - Regional Occupational Center
- Check Yes - Regional Occupational Center
- Erasmo Rosales - Regional Occupational Center
- “HCLT” - Regional Occupational Center
- Idle Town - Regional Occupational Center
- La La Land - Regional Occupational Center
- Luna - Regional Occupational Center
- Not A Good Day - Regional Occupational Center
- Respawn - Regional Occupational Center
- Sleep & Swim - Regional Occupational Center
- Take A Ride with Us - Regional Occupational Center
- The Good Boy - Regional Occupational Center
- This Is Me - Regional Occupational Center
- Too Sensitive - Regional Occupational Center
- Visit from the Dark Lord - Regional Occupational Center
- Joshua Carolan - Ridgeview High School
- Nicholas Hulsey - Stockdale High School
Outstanding Live Theatrical Production (Musical)
Recognizes the cast and production staff of a full length main stage musical production showing a combination of exemplary ensemble and technical work.
- "Hairspray" - Bakersfield High School
- "The Wizard of Oz" - Centennial High School
- "The Cast of The ADDAMS Family" - East Bakersfield High School
- "Once on this Island" - Frontier High School
- "Once on this Island" - Golden Valley High School
- "Peter and the Starcatcher" - Independence High School
- "Cinderella" - Stockdale High School
Outstanding Live Theatrical Production (Non-Musical)
Recognizes the cast and production staff of a full length main stage production showing a combination of exemplary ensemble and technical work.
- "Almost, Maine" - Bakersfield High School
- "Our Town" - Golden Valley High School
- "Watched in the Dark" - Liberty High School
- "Stand and Deliver" - Mira Monte High School
- "Lost in Yonkers" - Shafter High School
- "The Snake in the Grass" - West High School
Outstanding Original Live Theatrical Production
Recognizes the achievement of individual(s) who created and /or produced an original production.
- "Achilles’ Heart" - Highland High School
- "Over Steak and Salad by Cynthia" - Independence High School
- "Shafter Night Live" - Shafter High School
KHSD Superintendent’s Ambassador Award
This award shall be given to a student/group of students who have represented Kern High School District’s in a notable manner. “A Tradition of Excellence.”
- S.W.A.T. Team - Golden Valley High School
- Jeremiah Riggins - Independence High School
