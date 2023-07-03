IMG-7200.jpg

A June 13 Panama Buena Vista Union School District Board meeting room filled with mostly supporters of the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school. There was standing room only, and not every person who signed up to speak to the board of trustees was able to.

 Courtesy of Arleana Waller

For proponents of the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school, the data doesn’t lie: Black students are severely underperforming in school subjects as compared with their counterparts across Kern County, a trend further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That disparity motivated local community leader Arleana Waller four years ago to begin the process of creating a public charter school that she hopes will level educational outcomes between children languishing in a traditional school setting and their peers. She and other founders of the school are waiting for the Panama Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees to issue a decision in August on the charter’s petition.

