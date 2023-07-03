For proponents of the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school, the data doesn’t lie: Black students are severely underperforming in school subjects as compared with their counterparts across Kern County, a trend further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That disparity motivated local community leader Arleana Waller four years ago to begin the process of creating a public charter school that she hopes will level educational outcomes between children languishing in a traditional school setting and their peers. She and other founders of the school are waiting for the Panama Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees to issue a decision in August on the charter’s petition.
“I realized education was the equalizer,” Waller recently told The Californian.
The prospect of opening such a school has grabbed the attention of dozens throughout the community: A school board meeting earlier this month didn’t have enough spots for speakers wishing to issue public comments on the proposed Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school, named after Waller's father.
Some applauded the charter idea. Others raised concerns.
On Tuesday, during PBVUSD’s board meeting, more people than not supported the charter’s creation. Waller estimates additional speakers will go before the Board of Trustees leading up to this summer's final board decision.
Black students face the highest expulsion rates in the PBVUSD, the Willie J. Frink College Prep’s petition states. In the 2021-22 school year, 92% of Black students did not meet standards in the English Language Arts and 98% of Black students not meeting standards in math. Those numbers came from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and were included in the petition.
“If we don’t close those gaps for the lowest-performing students, do you know what this (will) cost to the entire nation?” Waller said. “So, this is bigger than Kern County. This is a start.”
PBVUSD trustees did not respond to requests for comment.
HOW IT WORKS
Several factors would make Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school different from other public campuses: smaller class sizes, teachers bestowing individualized attention and educating pupils on subjects not typically taught in public schools.
A new campus, designed for pupils in transitional kindergarten to 8th grade, would cater to children who need more time in their courses and specialized help, Waller said. The students aren’t ignorant, she said, they just need more time with lessons.
Gifted students, children with disabilities, non-English speakers and socioeconomically disadvantaged students would benefit from the school, too, the petition states. Talented pupils would get additional instructional material and assignments so they can excel, the document added.
The school would be open to any student struggling in the traditional school environment, but the charter petition states it expects a higher-than-average Black American student enrollment and about 85% of pupils to come from disadvantaged families, according to its petition. Black students would no longer wallow in “unsupportive and culturally unresponsive educational settings,” according to the petition.
“The chronic underachievement of students of color, and Black American students in particular, is not a reflection of these students’ inherent academic abilities; rather, it is an indictment of how our educational system has approached the learning needs of these students,” the petition states.
The petition adds: “Willie J. Frink College Prep anticipates — and will actively seek out — serving students from socio-economically disadvantaged families; in many cases we expect our students will have experienced extreme poverty including homelessness and housing instability and food instability.”
Another unique approach is focusing on the entire student and not just the education, Waller said.
Krissy Warren, a founding member of the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school, noted during a PBVUSD meeting that principles of entrepreneurship would be taught to students starting in transitional kindergarten, along with a focus on college readiness and civic leadership.
“We will have staff who are certified in college advising,” Warren continued. “We are unique in using this lens as early as transitional kindergarten.”
Creating a culture around discussing college is an indicator of a child attaining post-secondary education, Warren said.
Entrepreneurship skills teach students about leadership and get them comfortable with power, Waller said. These lessons may revolve around inviting local leaders to a townhall where students can ask questions, or visiting colleges and taking field trips, according to the petition.
The school would launch with 150 students in transitional kindergarten through second grade the first year it opened, and expand each year until it served children through the eighth grade with about 500 students. Interested parents living anywhere would enroll their children but the campus would remain under PBVUSD's jurisdiction.
A typical day would begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Typical subjects would be taught, but there would also be a 15-minute mindfulness and a yoga session, as well as a morning business meeting for 15 minutes.
REACTION
Tiara King, who attended school within the PBVUSD, thanks the district for the foundation it gave her to become successful in life, such as obtaining a doctorate. But when she spoke at a recent PBVUSD meeting, King came as a concerned mother.
Her fourth-grade student scored well above her counterparts in state testing. However, this was only possible after her daughter was pulled from public schools. King said the child would have failed due to “a neglect of emphasis placed on preventative measures,” in traditional schools.
“Willie J. Frink College Prep proposes preventative measures. It’s an approach that’s significantly dire at this time to close that achievement gap,” King said.
Decades-long educator Victoria Curry, who works in the PBVUSD, opposed granting the petition because the proposed program was “inconsistent and unrealistic” she said at the same school board meeting.
A majority of commenters backed the petition and noted how traditional schools don’t work for them.
A young girl who spoke at the school board meeting said she supports Willie J. Frink College Prep because she will have time for her lessons and teachers who look like her.
“I have experienced times when teachers did not accept me for who I was,” the girl said.
Waller said she has been told stories about children’s experiences of facing microaggressions or bias at traditional schools. She said she wants to work with the PBVUSD to create and alternative. Also, she noted that not everyone can afford a private education.
“Education is a civil rights issue and every child deserves a high-quality school choice,” Waller said.