The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board of trustees unanimously approved Tuesday a new charter school, considered to be the first in the district’s more than 100-year history, contingent upon reaching agreements about some requirements with the district.

The Willie J. Frink College Prep school, created by a local team that includes community leader Arleana Waller, aims to help children who suffer in a traditional school setting and need alternatives. Anyone can enroll in the transitional kindergarten to 8th grade campus but the charter focuses on disadvantaged students, such as African-Americans, English learners and students experiencing homelessness.

