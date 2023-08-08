The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board of trustees unanimously approved Tuesday a new charter school, considered to be the first in the district’s more than 100-year history, contingent upon reaching agreements about some requirements with the district.
The Willie J. Frink College Prep school, created by a local team that includes community leader Arleana Waller, aims to help children who suffer in a traditional school setting and need alternatives. Anyone can enroll in the transitional kindergarten to 8th grade campus but the charter focuses on disadvantaged students, such as African-Americans, English learners and students experiencing homelessness.
“This is history,” Waller said to supporters outside the packed board meeting as they rallied, cheered and clapped. But the work isn’t done, she added.
Residents, the California Charter Schools Association and creators of other charter schools such as Margaret Gertrude Fortune arrived at the meeting to speak in favor of its approval. A handful of others, who didn’t approve of the charter school in its current form, advised trustees to postpone the vote until more work is done.
Multiple people said the current school model did not work for them, and they would have preferred a school setting like Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school.
Malique McClanahan, 24, spoke in support of the charter school because they struggled in school and did not want other students to suffer the same. Racial slurs were lobbed at them and they were talked down to, McClanahan said, because they have ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.
“Even though I was treated badly, I persevered and ended up graduating at the top of my class in high school,” they added.
PBVUSD staff advised trustees to approve the petition, contingent upon the charter school fleshing out some policies. The charter has inconsistencies in its budget and fails to outline specifics about how it will offer transportation to students, according to a presentation by Melissa Brown, the district’s director of human resources.
But, Brown noted multiple sections of the petition abide by the law and said it was common for a charter school to work with the district to create a better plan.
Waller indicated she would work with PBVUSD to create a memorandum of understanding.
Waller previously told The Californian she began creating the charter school four years ago because she noticed there was a disparity in test scores between Black students and other students.
In the 2021-22 school year, 93% of Black students did not meet standards in the English Language Arts and 98% of Black students did not meet standards in math, according to the petition, which pulled countywide numbers from Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Pupils will receive lessons in traditional subjects, but there will be an emphasis on entrepreneurship and civic lessons, according to the petition.
There wasn’t a timeline as to when the MOU could be finalized, according to speakers.
The partnership between PBVUSD and the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school is crucial to move forward with the petition, said PBVUSD Board President Bryan Easter.
“The real work starts after this,” Easter said.
