PBVUSD announces return to traditional school day in August, but with options for independent study

The board for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District approved a plan on Tuesday night for the district to return to a traditional school day beginning in August.
On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the school district will be returning to in-person learning full-time, five days per week, according to a release from the district. The learning schedule should look the way it did prior to the pandemic.
Transportation will be provided for general education students once again.
The majority of students are expected to be going back to school this way. However, the board also approved other options for students who actually performed better in distance learning or need to continue learning from home. There will be two independent study options for these students.
Parents can expect more direct communication from the district about safety protocols and other issues.