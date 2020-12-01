The first installment of Kern County property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, the Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector's office reminds the public.
Property tax payments must be submitted or postmarked on or before Dec. 10 to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, a news release from the office said.
You can pay by:
• Mail to KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004.
• Cash payments, but due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in-person payments.
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for online payments. A service fee of 2 percent of the transaction amount will be assessed on credit card and debit card use. Electronic checks can be used for all online payments with zero fees.
Tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the County Assessor as of Jan. 1. Anyone who does not have a tax bill can get a substitute bill or find out how much is owed by calling 868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com.