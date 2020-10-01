The county treasurer and tax collector has mailed more than 412,000 real property tax bills totaling more than $1.34 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a tax collector news release.
The first and second installments are due Nov. 1, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021 and become delinquent if not paid by Dec. 10, 2020 and April 10, 2021, respectively, the county said.
It went on to say you can pay:
• Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004.
• Cash payments: Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in-person payments.
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the internet and in person. A service fee of 2 percent of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card usage. Electronic checks can also be used for all internet payments with zero fees.
Anyone who owns property in Kern County who does not receive a tax bill can contact the County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office via email at TTC@KernCounty.com or call 868-3490.