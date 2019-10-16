Paving operations will reduce 23rd Street to one lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday evening and continuing on Thursday, Sunday and Monday evenings until the next morning, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The work will take place starting at D Street and proceeding east to M Street. The outside lane will be closed but will reopen for daytime traffic.
Paving operations will also take place on Highway 178 requiring closure of the middle eastbound lane and the inside westbound lane from M Street to Union Avenue. The lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday evening and ending Wednesday morning.
Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice.
