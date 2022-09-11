 Skip to main content
Patriot Day recognition honors nation's heroism in response to 9/11

The somber ceremony Sunday at Fire Station 15 and the Bakersfield Police substation was surrounded by symbolism to honor the tragic events of 9/11.

Bakersfield’s version of the Survivor Tree, which stood behind the day’s speakers, came from the seed of a tree at ground zero that was nursed back to life by New York’s parks and recreations department.

