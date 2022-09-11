Patriot Day recognition honors nation's heroism in response to 9/11

The somber ceremony Sunday at Fire Station 15 and the Bakersfield Police substation was surrounded by symbolism to honor the tragic events of 9/11.
Bakersfield’s version of the Survivor Tree, which stood behind the day’s speakers, came from the seed of a tree at ground zero that was nursed back to life by New York’s parks and recreations department.
“From the tree that sat on ground zero where they tried to destroy all, they could not; that life was rebirth, to be even stronger,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Sunday.
A bell that rang out five times represented how the New York City Fire Department signaled the call for flying flags at half-staff.
None of the symbolism stood as stark as the 22-foot steel girder from the Twin Towers, a centerpiece of the monument between the two stations, which members of the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society brought back from New York in 2016.
BFD Deputy Chief Dionisio Mitchell shared powerful examples of the sacrifice from the first responders who were among those being commemorated by the day’s events, such as the 343 firefighters who died rushing into the burning towers to save those in danger — including 148 probationary firefighters who had not even seen their first duty station, dozens who were off-duty and 18 who had less than a year of experience.
Sharing a message also relayed by McCarthy, BPD Chief Greg Terry and other speakers Sunday, Mitchell noted the triumph of American fortitude, a response that brought a nation together in unity in response to the tragedy — a strength as relevant today as it was in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.
“They rose to that occasion and answered that call selflessly,” Mitchell said. “Even though the attacks that took place on 9/11 crumbled steel, it did not crumble the spirit of the American people. These attacks shook the foundations of our buildings, the tallest buildings we have, but they did not shake our foundation of the American people's spirit.”
BFD Chief John Frando echoed similar sentiments after addressing the crowd Sunday, noting heroism and a sense of pride were rife throughout all sectors of society in the aftermath of the attacks.
“For me, it’s not so specific to firefighters,” Frando said. “I mean, we definitely want to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the people who were on duty that day or the people who came back, but it's also about the community. It's about a nation. It's about people who came together on that day. I'm sure there were a lot of civilians who also performed heroic acts, as well, helping people out of those towers that morning. So, this really encompasses everything — first responders, civilians, military personnel, and it honors all of those lives.”