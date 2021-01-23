WHERE TO GET VACCINATED

Kern Medical officials said Friday they have supply on hand to vaccinate those 65 and older at its hospital or two clinic locations. To schedule an appointment, call 326-5512 or email clinic@KernMedical.com.

To find locations that may have vaccine available, visit https://phweb.kerncounty.com/Html5Viewer/index.html?viewer=COVID19Vaccination#.

To check availability for vaccination appointments at the Kern County Fairgrounds, call 321-3000.