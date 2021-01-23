A scramble is underway locally among people 65 and over to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and the confusing system in place to get the injection is leading to frustration for many.
Some locations have run out of supply and had to turn people away. Some allow walk-ins while others require advance registration — by phone, email or an online registration system, which can be hard for some seniors to access. And many of the usual places where people go for flu shots — like Costco or Rite-Aid or their regular doctor's office — don't offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all.
"I think it's the most patchworked, piecemeal thing and, boy, you gotta throw yourself in there," said Janine McKinley, 69, a retired teacher and Bakersfield resident. She set out to get the vaccine as soon as she heard the state had opened vaccinations to people 65 and older on Jan. 13.
She went online that night and reached out to three locations that were listed on the county's website as offering the vaccine, including one in Taft and one in Tehachapi. Several days later, she hadn't heard back from any so she and her husband drove to a couple of local pharmacies. They were told to show up at one northwest Bakersfield pharmacy the next day at 9 a.m. to make an appointment. Not taking any chances, they arrived at 6 a.m. to wait in their lawn chairs for registration to open up. The next day they got the vaccine.
"You’re just left to the dogs," McKinley said, adding that she hopes the system will be smoothed out soon.
Some people have lucked out, getting a vaccination on the first try, while others have been searching high and low without success.
Kern County public health officials have said that more than 80 locations in the county were selected as sites to receive the vaccination, ranging from major hospitals to small, independent pharmacies and low-income health clinics. The county is also standing up its own mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds for the public, but it is only operated on a limited basis so far.
So far, 50,000 doses have been allotted to Kern County, according to Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department. That's only a fraction of what will be needed for a county with a population of 920,000 and a vaccine that requires two doses. That does not include doses that are provided directly to large health systems that operate in multiple counties, such as Dignity Health and Adventist Health.
The number of vaccines that had been administered as of Friday in Kern was not available from the county or the state. Next week, the county plans to launch an online dashboard tracking vaccine numbers locally.
Dr. Brij Bhambi, chief medical officer for Bakersfield Heart Hospital, said bureaucracy has gotten in the way and is delaying the vaccination effort. Instead of aiming for equal distribution of the vaccine, allocation should be prioritized based on a facility's ability to vaccinate, he said.
"We at the Heart Hospital have people lined up and been told we have to wait (for more vaccine)," Bhambi said. The hospital has been overwhelmed with requests for the vaccine and has already vaccinated more than 1,700 people plus close to 300 of its own staff. As of Friday it has temporarily stopped scheduling new appointments for the vaccine and had 1,600 people to get back to who had inquired by phone or online about getting the vaccine, according to an email statement from CEO Michelle Oxford.
Bhambi said he hopes the hospital won't have to cancel any appointments already scheduled. It's a struggle for older people to navigate the vaccine registration system in the first place, he said. If they get a call saying they need to reschedule, it makes the process more complicated.
While the Heart Hospital is close to running out of vaccine, Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd said his facility had 4,500 doses on hand Friday morning and was vaccinating anyone in the current age group at the hospital and its two clinics.
Judd noted that people age 65 and over are covered by Medicare and Kern Medical is not the traditional Medicare provider, so it hasn't had the same demand as a place like the Heart Hospital.
"Most people don't think of Kern Medical ... they're going to other hospitals they're more familiar with," Judd said.
While the state said anyone 65 and over can get vaccinated, Kaiser Permanente is only offering it to people 75 and over right now because of limited availability, according to David Womack, senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente Kern County.
Many local pharmacies that offer the vaccine have also stopped taking appointments through their online systems, presumably due to a shortage of vaccine supply.
The website registration for a Vons pharmacy in Bakersfield on Friday had no available appointments.
"The schedule is currently full," said part of a message displayed on the registration website for Komoto Pharmacy, which has a location Bakersfield and Delano. But the pharmacy encouraged visitors to sign up on its online waiting list.