Recent burglaries at Rising Star Baptist Church have begun to impact its community members, according to the church's pastor.
On Jan. 22, the church reported a burglary in which suspects broke the window of a church van and stole its battery, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The church, at 3421 Wilson Road, claimed the same suspects returned the following Saturday night and committed the same crime on two church vans.
“A church is a collective; we all feel (it),” said deaconess Taniya Wright. “Having our vans down prevents us from going out into the community as we pick up people in wheelchairs and walkers who rely on our services.”
Pastor Kevin L. Edwards said the church has been the victim of numerous incidents dating back to November 2018. Edwards keeps a folder on his desktop with a total of 42 surveillance videos capturing incidents that have taken place at the church.
The only incidents the church has filed with BPD were an April 3 burglary and the Jan. 22 burglary, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley. McCauley said BPD has received a total of five calls for service from the church in the last nine months.
Edwards said he “didn’t even bother” reporting the Saturday night incident to BPD.
“To us, we feel we should be treated as important (as other crimes in Bakersfield),” Edwards said. “The church feels we need a faster response (from the police) and need to be treated seriously.”
McCauley said the detectives assigned to the Jan. 22 case have yet to receive surveillance footage from the church. Edwards claimed the church has not been asked for the footage by BPD.
“We wouldn’t be saving all of this surveillance footage if we didn’t want something to be done about it,” Wright said.
Edwards claimed the incidents have cost the church around $10,000 to cover the costs of stolen car batteries, broken windows, a stolen security camera, buying additional security cameras and installing two iron fences around the parking lot.
“We try to serve (the community) as well as we can without feeling like a prison,” Wright said.
Wright said the church began reaching out to the media to raise awareness. The church has made some of its surveillance footage available on its Facebook page.
“(The suspects) don’t even fear God’s house anymore,” Wright said. “They commit some of these crimes in broad daylight.”
(1) comment
Thefts are horrible and we all feel for you but Unfortunately our law enforcement are understaffed and they must handle calls on a priority basis. The rule is, and has always been, “life before property” crimes. I think u will agree with that policy Pastor. Preventing Serious injury or death is much more important than property. One can replace property. We don’t like anymore than u do but our violent society dictates how calls for services are handled these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.