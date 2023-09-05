Golden Empire Transit_500015439

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault. It said in a news release Tuesday that at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a Golden Empire Transit District bus driver became involved in an argument with an adult male passenger in the 6200 block of Colony Street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, age 40 to 50 with a medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, moustache and goatee. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective S. Glenn at 661- 326-3554 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

 Photo courtesy BPD

A Bakersfield public bus driver had to be taken to a hospital in Southern California Thursday after a male customer assaulted her outside the vehicle, according to reports Tuesday from local police, Golden Empire Transit District and an official with a union representing GET employees.

Secretary-Treasurer Greg Landers at Visalia-based Teamsters Local 517 said the attack was unusually intense and that he was told the assailant stomped on the driver's head. But he and the others said they could not confirm a report that the assailant bruised the woman's brain and knocked out her teeth, among other injuries.