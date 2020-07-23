Steph Sanders is celebrating the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act by Congress this week.
And you can bet others in Kern County who design, plan, and develop parks and other recreation spaces are celebrating, too.
"It's a huge victory and it should be celebrated locally," said Sanders, landscape architect and park planner for the North of the River Recreation and Park District.
Showing clear bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill 310-107 Wednesday, weeks after it won overwhelming approval in the Senate. The bill not only includes benefits to national parks in California and across the nation, but local parks right here in Kern County are also expected to benefit.
That's because the bill made permanent the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a key federal mechanism that has provided well over $3 million in matching funds to park projects in Kern since the late 1960s. Projects and locations have included the Kern River Parkway, Hart Park, the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area, and recreation spaces in Wasco, Shafter, Delano, Arvin, Tehachapi and elsewhere.
The bill now goes to President Donald Trump, who's expected to sign it.
"I'm so glad it's permanent," Sanders said. "And it's nationwide."
Without its funding, North Beardsley Park in Oildale might not have its popular skate park. Fruitvale-Norris might not offer its universal playground for children of all abilities. And dozens of other parks would be missing benches and picnic areas, ballparks and bleachers, walkways and restrooms.
But the legislation has a much wider reach.
Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Fresno, who co-sponsored the bill in the House, introduced it on the floor as "vital legislation to protect our natural resources and help the American people to preserve our lands.
The legislation ensures the Land and Water Conservation Fund receives guaranteed funding needed to protect the nation's "national parks and lands that are vital to our communities, all at no cost to the taxpayer," he said.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, also voted yes on the bill.
Once it's signed, the law will address a backlog of maintenance projects in our national parks and public lands. But critics say it barely scratches the surface.
The National Park Service in an analysis of the economic impacts of the legislation to the national economy found that the legislation's five-year investment of $6.5 billion in park maintenance would support 100,000 jobs nationwide in that time period and contribute $9.6 billion to the nation's Gross Domestic Product.
Opponents in Congress disagreed.
"The Great American Outdoors Act is a perfect example of Washington playing political games,” Utah Rep. Rob Bishop, the top Republican on the natural resources panel, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.
He accused the bill's supporters of taking "a bipartisan and popular idea to fix our parks and spur job creation" and combining it with "a divisive measure" — the Land and Water Conservation Fund — "that will increase our debt."
Conservation groups and supporters of outdoor recreation backed the bill.
"The Great American Outdoors Act speaks to our time," Liz Bergeron, executive director and CEO, Pacific Crest Trail Association, said in a statement. "Putting people to work on our nation’s trails and other vital infrastructure on public lands is imperative to fully recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic."
