Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield

Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night.

Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with special needs — made its return in glitzy and festive fashion after a three-year hiatus as an in-person gathering because of COVID restrictions.

