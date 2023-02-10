Party time: A Night to Shine returns to Bakersfield

Heather Ueberroth raised her hands high with excitement as if she were crossing a finish line amid cheers along a red carpet at Crossroads Christian Fellowship church Friday night.
Ueberroth, 38, of Bakersfield, was in a celebratory mood because “A Night to Shine” — the prom-like event for individuals with special needs — made its return in glitzy and festive fashion after a three-year hiatus as an in-person gathering because of COVID restrictions.
Last year, there was a drive-thru event that included about 100 people.
This year, just over 200 attendees were at the event produced by the Tim Tebow Foundation and brought to Bakersfield with the help of Bakersfield-Advocacy Respect Community (ARC) and Crossroads, among several other volunteers and sponsors. People crowded the red carpet to take photos and root for the attendees.
“I love it,” Ueberroth said of walking on the red carpet and into the church, where she posed for photos. “I was having a lot of fun. I like this event because I get to see a lot of friends and meet a lot of new people having a good time.”
Ueberroth said it was her fourth time at “A Night to Shine” in Bakersfield. She later danced and went into the karaoke room to sing “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.
In addition to the karaoke room, there were rooms reserved for carnival games, hair and make-up touch-ups and quiet time. There were also limo rides to cruise around the area, adding to the prom-night experience.
The attendees’ parents and caregivers had the option of dining in a separate nearby tent, while volunteers chaperoned their loved ones. Near the tent there were places for a massage, a manicure and chiropractic treatment. There was a livestream feed of the festivities inside the church.
“We set out to serve and we’re given the best gifts ever by just being around people who have no conditions to their love,” said Darcy Martin, who is in her fifth year of volunteering at the event. “You get to see it and hear their stories. … Sometimes when we’re doing their hair they’ll just bust out singing. It’s the best night of the year.”
Eric Galindo, 38, wore a bright, red blazer with a matching bow tie. He put his arm around his friend Brian Pollard, 48, and posed for pictures to start the night.
Then, he made his way to the dance floor, where he showed that he knew the choreographed moves to “Bye, Bye, Bye” by N’Sync.
“I really love to dance,” he said.
Clarice Hudlow, 24, was Galindo’s dance partner for several songs. Hudlow wore a red, sleeveless dress. When she posed for photos, she sometimes flexed her biceps. Hudlow and Galindo are both powerlifters who enjoy working out.
Jessica Cazares, 29, another attendee from Bakersfield, woke up at 5 a.m. Friday and started to get ready because she was so excited.
"My favorite thing about the event is just seeing how happy they get," Brian Conlee, the event coordinator and a Kern County firefighter, said as the celebration began. "They're going to have the time of their lives."
Night to Shine launched in 2015 as a nationwide event with 44 host churches. Created by the former Heisman Trophy winner who starred at Florida, it has grown to 721 host churches in February 2020.