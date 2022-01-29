Partnerships help Kern’s largest nonprofits persevere during pandemic

Carlos Baldovinos remembers the endless stream of conference calls that started in March 2020.
Looking back, what stands out to him, even today, was the uncertainty.
“We were told that COVID was going to affect the homeless population like they’ve never seen before,” said the executive director of The Mission at Kern County, which serves thousands of meals to the homeless and hungry each month at its East 21st Street facility. “So we were bracing for the very worst. It was a very difficult time.
“And the way we did things had to change,” he added, “and we didn’t know what that was going to look like.”
The pandemic forced nonprofits throughout Kern County, and the nation, to solve questions that had never been posed to them before to continue to deliver services to people who depended on them — not only for their livelihoods, but, in many cases, their personal well-being, too.
The Mission felt it couldn’t shut down while community need was increasing, but it had to figure out how to serve and meet increased demand for its services, while keeping everyone safe.
New funding sources and partnerships were found. Federal programs that hadn’t previously existed allowed some agencies to expand. Others were able to demonstrate increased need that ultimately allowed them to grow, in spite of the uncertainty and an endless, ever-changing list of challenges.
While many nonprofits were forced to shrink or even close altogether — national data from John Hopkins University’s Center for Civil Society Studies indicates that nearly a half-million jobs were lost across all sectors of nonprofit industry — a number of local organizations have managed to grow in the last 18 months, with many of them repeating the same answer for how they survived: pivoting and partnerships.
“At the end of the day, we wanted to keep the services open, but we wanted to do it in a safe way, but what did that look like?” Baldovinos said, recalling the uncertainty that surrounded COVID-19 in early 2020, and challenges that many of these organizations continue to handle.
Moving online
The Community Action Partnership of Kern has kept its number of employees steady at around 930 throughout the pandemic, according to James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator for CAPK, which runs 16 programs throughout the San Joaquin Valley that range from preschool education for low-income families to a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which recently geared up with the start of tax season last week.
“Our focus has to remain on making sure we’re getting all of our programs out to the people that we serve as quickly and as safely as possible,” Burger said, adding that after almost two years of dealing with the uncertainty that a pandemic can bring, CAPK has been able to develop some basic systems for most of its programming to deliver services as safely as possible.
For the WIC program, for example, which provides nutritional assistance and food funds for families in need, CAPK meets with clients virtually and then mails them a debit card so families don’t have to come in to obtain services. Its tax-preparation services for low- to moderate-income families now allow participants to drop off their paperwork and then have a representative follow up with a phone call to minimize contact.
“So that’s kind of what we’ve developed to try and keep people safe,” Burger said, “as we continue to provide services.”
Challenges and opportunities
While many virtual solutions were found, some services were harder to move online, and simply required adapting, adding space or changing the model for how services were delivered.
An important component of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County, or CASA, involves working with children and families directly, said Amy Travis, executive director for the organization in Kern County.
CASA’s service includes training volunteers to be voices for at-risk children so they have someone who can go to court with them, go to medical appointments with them, help them with school and play a pivotal role in helping them navigate the foster care system, Travis said. For some children, the online schooling early on represented a challenge for CASA, because it was harder to track and prevent abuse when children had less access to mandatory reporters, including teachers, social workers and physicians.
There were some difficult adjustments early on, she said, but if there were concerns about a child, a representative would still have to make a home visit, if deemed necessary, albeit with new personal protective equipment and a mindfulness for a growing list of precautions.
Some of the changes were easier than others, but they’ve all expanded the organization’s ability to reach the community it serves.
“We were not prepared for remote working, so we had to invest a lot in technology and create policies that support staff working remotely, and there was so much to do early on,” Travis added, “and luckily, there was a lot of funding available at that time through the state and local (sources).”
In January 2021, the organization opened its own visitor center, which had been planned prior to the pandemic, and its completion made the pivot, as Travis called it, much easier; whereas in the early stages of the pandemic, CASA took advantage of places like a Starbucks or a library to meet in a socially distanced space.
The expansion was accomplished in about three months with support from the community and philanthropic support from sources such as the Cynthia Lake Charitable Trust, she added.
‘Whatever it takes’
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is another example of a nonprofit organization that expanded its level of service based on a huge increase in need through partnerships.
Its workforce includes many part-time workers who continued operations through the pandemic with a simple mantra, said local CEO Zane Smith: “Whatever it takes.”
Prior to COVID, the clubs operated at 64 locations, mostly partner school sites, including a few dedicated clubhouses, and 13 local school districts as partners that stretch from the El Tejon Unified School District in the south to Lost Hills in the north, Smith said.
Pre-COVID, the clubs provided everything from transportation after school to club sites to about 1,000 meals each weeknight for children who didn’t have enough food in their homes.
“So COVID hits, and we realize, ‘Now our schools are closing, our kids are doing remote learning, how are we as the Boys & Girls Club going to meet their needs?’” Smith said.
The clubhouses expanded their hours from 1 to 6 p.m. after school to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., he said. There was training on PPE. They relied on friends and partners for advice on how to sanitize safely and effectively. Like everywhere else, new policies had to be written. Internet bandwidth had to be increased. And roles had to change, from a less interactive one to more of a supervisory one for clubhouse interactions, which also included a lot of technological purchases.
“Our staff really extended their role of assisting schools in meeting the kids’ needs,” Smith added, noting the 1,000 meals on weekdays became about 4,800 meals served seven days a week.
Another product of the partnerships has resulted in a more direct response to the pandemic — vaccine clinics hosted at the clubs, which are held in collaboration with the Bakersfield College Student Health and Wellness Center, Kern Medical and Kern County Public Health.
Hundreds have received a vaccine at the clubhouse clinics, which are scheduled to take place throughout February, too.
The organization faced challenges, as well, which included losing a number of its 600 employees, most of whom were able to receive full-time unemployment from applications that were “rubber-stamped” by the state, in spite of the fact that the club still had part-time work for them. The increased cost for these benefits meant the club saw about a roughly $150,000 increase in its insurance premium early on in the pandemic, Smith said. Now nearly two years on, there’s “a light at the end of the tunnel” for the staffing situation. The goal for the coming months is to reduce the number of job openings countywide to 18.
Finding partnerships in service
The organizations that saw the biggest gains in the last two years all noted that expanding their pre-pandemic partnerships was critical to sustainability and growth, as it allowed them to meet increased need by using pre-existing networks.
Perhaps the best example of this is Kern County’s largest nonprofit organization, CityServe, which started in Kern County but now operates in numerous states.
“It’s been collaboration — 100 percent,” said Robin Robinson, community development and church engagement director for CityServe. “It’s people coming together and working together to make a stronger future.”
Robinson said the organization was extremely lucky to have such a large network of churches and nonprofit partners that support CityServe’s goals, as well as nonprofits willing to work with each other.
And in many ways, these networks were able to reach out and help where government agencies might not have been able.
Crissy Cochran, director of communications for CityServe, cited the example of the “potatoes and bananas outreach” CityServe shared at the onset of the pandemic.
Through the organization’s network of food distribution, CityServe had a glut of fruits and root vegetables.
“And so (Robinson) said, ‘OK, we're gonna do outreach because there are people in need and that are hit hard with this. And so churches came and they picked up boxes of potatoes and bananas and were able to give it to people in their neighborhood,” Cochran said. “And so the churches were still mobilized and we did it safely.”
And the list of examples of how these agencies and organizations worked together goes on and on, Baldovinos said.
“We‘d get to the point where, let’s say some organization would get sanitizers, right? Then we would share with each other. Or, let’s say some fruit came in an overabundance, we would share with each other,” Baldovinos said. “You know, it was all about surviving, but also collaboration. And that to me has been a godsend, because it really shows the spirit of our community in the nonprofit world.”