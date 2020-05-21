If at first you succeed, try and try again.
Dignity Health Bakersfield, CityServe and local restaurant Sonder are teaming up again to serve 11,000 meals through May 31 to vulnerable populations locally.
Meals will be handed out to establishments like the Bakersfield Homeless Center, St. Vincent de Paul Bakersfield, Living Waters Assembly of God Church, The Mission at Kern County and CityServe. The partnership is possible through a $75,000 donation from Dignity Health.
This is a continuation of the partnership Dignity Health Bakersfield, Sonder and Operation BBQ Relief — a nonprofit organization out of Kansas and Missouri — had in April that served 35,000 meals over a two-week period.
“Health comes first beyond the walls of the hospital as our outreach programs fundamentally alter the healthcare dynamics for high-risk, underserved populations by providing basic-needs services, including food, directly to residents in need in our community,” said Donna Winkley, regional director for the hospitals’ Special Needs and Community Outreach Department. “We are committed to building healthier communities. By partnering with CityServe and collaborating with The Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center and St. Vincent de Paul, we will be able to supply nutritious food, which is a high priority.”
Areas with the worst food insecurity are the target demographic, said Robin Robinson, who oversees community development for CityServe. Opportunities to give back have been responded to in kind, Robinson said, with more than 500 volunteers giving time during the past 19 weeks.
“To be part of feeding Kern County and to be able to see food go into areas where food insecurity is so large during this time of pandemic. This project is a blessing to our community,” she said. “We saw this relationship grow the first time. It’s supporting our community. The follow-up and the follow-through.”
Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Lamont is handing out meals in the coming days after being contacted by CityServe, said Associate Pastor Jim Craig. Every day Living Waters will supply 200 meals for those who come to the church.
“It’s been fantastic,” Craig said. “There’s one woman who we’ve given food to — her husband died and she’s taking care of her two kids. Every time she cries and thanks us. We have people who need this.”
It’s not just the people getting food who are being helped. Sonder’s operating partner Shannon Brown said there was fear at the start of the pandemic that she would have to permanently close the restaurant. The partnership with CityServe and Dignity Health allowed her to keep it open, however.
“With these two projects, we went from getting ready to close our doors to keeping the entire staff around,” Brown said.
