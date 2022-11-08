 Skip to main content
Partnership capitalizes on commercial use of waste material at Boron mine

A Texas company has struck an agreement to make valuable use of waste material generated at the U.S. Borax mine in Boron in eastern Kern County.

CR Minerals Co. LLC announced Tuesday it plans build a facility on mine owner Rio Tinto's property that would extract a material called pozzolans from the facility's tailings, in the process creating between 15 and 25 new full-time jobs.

