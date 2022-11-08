Partnership capitalizes on commercial use of waste material at Boron mine

A Texas company has struck an agreement to make valuable use of waste material generated at the U.S. Borax mine in Boron in eastern Kern County.
CR Minerals Co. LLC announced Tuesday it plans build a facility on mine owner Rio Tinto's property that would extract a material called pozzolans from the facility's tailings, in the process creating between 15 and 25 new full-time jobs.
Pozzolans can be substituted for cement or combined with it to lower the carbon intensity of a construction materials estimated to contribute up to 8 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions.
Kern County's oil and gas industry is seen as a potential buyer of pozzolans, which is a type of siliceous and aluminous material that reacts with calcium hydroxide to form cement.
For close to a century, the mine in Boron has produced borates for use in the manufacture of products such as fertilizers, glass, wood protection and insulation fiberglass.
It's not the first time the mine's tailings have become a source of potential profit. In 2019, an announcement was made that lithium carbonate had been found in waste piles at the facility, raising the possibility that the material can be produced in large quantities as a building block of electric cars.
CR Minerals President Jeffrey Whidden said by email the company has been working with Rio Tinto for about four years, with some of that time spent testing a variety of materials and waste streams. He noted one option would be to work with local cement producers to incorporate a material that lowers the carbon footprint of construction.
"Manufacturing a low-carbon alternative to cement will be an exciting venture in the state of California that prides itself on being at the forefront of effecting positive environmental change," Whidden added in a news release.
Rio Tinto's general manager at the U.S. Borax mine, Renny Dillinger, said in the release the agreement is an example of its leadership in the mining industry.
"Finding new uses for our waste streams and byproducts such as this is a key component to our goal of decarbonization and also to achieving a circular economy," he stated.
CR Minerals identifies itself as a leader in pumice products and pozzolanic materials. It has operations in the West and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.
Dillinger could not be reached for comment on Tuesday's announcement, but in March he told The Californian that the company was developing a master plan aimed at bringing in other companies to "co-locate" and share resources as part of a kind of industrial park.
"I can tell you, our location is an absolutely amazing location to come do value-added manufacturing or other heavy industrial activity," he said at the time, "because of our access to skilled labor, the great support from our community and the county and our land zoning."