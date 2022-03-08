Partial closure planned at S. Chester Avenue, Richland Street

City of Bakersfield officials announced that the intersection of South Chester Avenue and Richland Street will be partially closed starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The intersection is expected to be closed to northbound traffic on South Chester Avenue at the Highway 58 bridge until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a city news release.
Northbound traffic on South Chester Avenue will be detoured at Belle Terrace to South H Street, as well as at Terrace Way to South H Street.
The southbound lanes on Chester Avenue are expected to remain open, though traffic delays may result. Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time through the area or use an alternative route.
This closure is needed in order to complete a sewer lining project at Chester Avenue and Richland Street, the release stated.