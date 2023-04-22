 Skip to main content
Part of Stockdale Highway to see hours-long closures for 3 months

A pavement rehabilitation project on Stockdale Highway from Renfro Road to Allen Road set to begin Monday will last through July 11, according to the city of Bakersfield.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and traffic delays are expected.

