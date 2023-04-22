Part of Stockdale Highway to see hours-long closures for 3 months

A pavement rehabilitation project on Stockdale Highway from Renfro Road to Allen Road set to begin Monday will last through July 11, according to the city of Bakersfield.
Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and traffic delays are expected.
"There may be temporary road closures at intersections during the reconstruction; however, detours and alternative routes will be provided during these phases of construction," a city news release said.
Work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.