Realtor William Gordon of The Gordon Team at Watson Reality was the listing agent on this home in 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian /file

They’re not the newest or the largest houses in Bakersfield, let alone statewide. But according to a new national listing, single-family properties in the 93309 ZIP code make up the hottest home market in all of California.

The new ranking posted at Realtor.com placed the 93309 ZIP code 24th nationally, ahead of the only other place in California to crack the top 50: the far-pricier 94550 ZIP code in the Bay Area city of Livermore.