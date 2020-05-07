The city of Bakersfield is advising motorists that Eye Street between 20th and 21st streets will be closed Tuesday as AT&T begins a project to remove heavy equipment.
The closure is planned for Tuesday through Thursday, a city news release said. It added that traffic delays are expected and drivers should use alternate routes.
