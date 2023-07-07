Former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra has left her job as head of Kern Community College District’s year-old California Renewable Energy Lab to take an executive position with a local oil producer looking to build community support for its carbon management and conventional petroleum businesses.
Her assignment as vice president of community affairs at Long Beach-based California Resources Corp. will involve working with local communities that have been critical of petroleum production and, in at least some instances, skeptical of carbon dioxide storage.
President and CEO Francisco Leon said in a news release the three-term former lawmaker is "deeply committed to our California communities and has been a tireless public servant for decades. I look forward to working with Nicole as we continue to strengthen our community relationships across the state.”
Her appointment highlights the industry's struggle to mend its relationship with local communities at a critical moment, with in-state oil production facing ever stricter rules and companies like CRC applying for government approval of multibillion-dollar climate investment.
CRC has recently scaled back its oil production while accelerating carbon management efforts. The activity is seen as expensive and carrying some risks, but it would remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere while creating jobs in western Kern and growing the county's tax base.
Parra said in Thursday's release she's "excited to collaborate with our local stakeholders to ensure the company’s business initiatives provide meaningful benefits to our communities" as the company pushes forward with California's energy transition objectives.
The move is Parra's second time leaving a prominent government job to work for an oil company. After leaving the Assembly in 2008, she worked in government relations for local oil producer Marathon Petroleum Corp. Last year she was named director of CREL after losing last fall's election for the District 16 state Senate seat.
Parra said in emailed responses that part of her job will be enacting regional community benefits plans for the company's oil and gas and CO2 businesses. She said the way to win over carbon management skeptics is to have "regular, ongoing authentic conversations."
"That has always been the way I do things," she wrote. "My engagement and service in the community will never change. Working for CRC and being part of a team supporting the company’s growing carbon management business will help California achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 while benefiting our working families, our environment and our clean energy future."
Her work in equity and environmental justice at CREL won praise from the county's top energy permitting official, Director Lorelei Oviatt of the Planning and Natural Resources Department, who said Friday she was pleased to hear Parra will stay based in Kern. Parra brings real-world experience working directly with communities and with Sacramento connections, Oviatt said.
"I think what CREL has done and what I think Cal State Bakersfield is doing with their institutions, there's a lot of conversations that have to be had with the community," Oviatt said. She added that bringing science and academia into conversations about how California's energy transition will play out locally will help bring projects forward.
"We have no real models for any of this" transition, she said.
Parra wrote that CREL will continue to lead and partner with the community, industry, national laboratories and workers "to shape our regional and statewide clean energy economy." She looks forward to working with the college district and the lab on efforts to bring the county a hub for pulling CO2 directly from the atmosphere.
KCCD Chancellor Tom Burke said by email that bringing on Parra to help guide state and federal support for the district's demonstration projects has resulted in effective partnerships and applications for development of hubs that take CO2 directly from the atmosphere. He said he and the district look forward to continuing to work together on supporting California's ambitious climate goals.
"We are thankful for Nicole's leadership and contributions in the development of DAC (direct air capture) hubs and the positioning of Kern County as a leader and wish her well in her new position with our partner California Resources Corporation," Burke stated.
He added that CREL will continue leading in renewable energy under the leadership of Deputy Chancellor Zav Dadabhoy and Dean of Instruction Lora Larken, as well as that of Norma Roja-Mora, executive director of government relations and development, and Vice President Emeritus Liz Rozell.