Headshot.RedShirt.1.jpg

Nicole Parra

 Photo courtesy of Nicole Parra

Former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra has left her job as head of Kern Community College District’s year-old California Renewable Energy Lab to take an executive position with a local oil producer looking to build community support for its carbon management and conventional petroleum businesses.

Her assignment as vice president of community affairs at Long Beach-based California Resources Corp. will involve working with local communities that have been critical of petroleum production and, in at least some instances, skeptical of carbon dioxide storage. 