Parole Board denies parole to Kern County murderer

A Kern County murderer was denied parole by the Board of Parole Hearings, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Friday.
A Kern County jury convicted Eddie Knight of second-degree murder and assault. He was sentenced to 20 years to life, according to the release.
On April 4, 2003, Knight arrived at the home of his estranged wife, Cheryl Rucker, in Taft. They began fighting; eventually, Knight pushed Rucker to the ground and stabbed her repeatedly in the neck and chest, the DA’s office said.
The couple's 9-year-old son was crying and attempted to intervene as he saw his father stab his mother. The defendant also stabbed Rucker’s 11-year-old daughter in the back as she tried to stop Knight. Then, the defendant approached Rucker’s 13-year-old daughter and said “you’re next,” while holding a knife in his hand, the news release said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and found Knight with his son. Deputies found a note from Cheryl, which said she wanted to get a restraining order against Knight because he was threatening her life and the lives of her children, the release added.
Multiple witnesses said Knight told them he was going to kill his wife and that he wanted to cut off her head. One witness told investigators Rucker offered Knight $10,000 to keep him from carrying out his threats, the DA’s office said.
During the parole hearing, Rucker’s daughter described how she had to raise her siblings. The 13-year-old daughter informed the parole board of the trauma she's experienced over the last 19 years. She keeps reliving the day her mother was killed and her sister was stabbed, while waiting for Knight to stab her, the DA’s office added.
Knight said he did not actually stab his stepdaughter and claimed he was talking to a dog, and not the 13-year-old girl, when threatening to stab her. He also said he was protecting his son when he killed Rucker and said his diabetes may have caused him to hallucinate, the news release said.
The Board of Parole Hearings will hear Knight’s case again in three years to determine the status of his parole.