Parks survey, housing feedback underway

The city of Bakersfield is reminding residents of a number of ways to share feedback about parks, housing and the city's general plan.
• You can speak out about parks via the the Parks Master Plan survey until July 10) The Recreation & Parks Department survey is a way for the public to give input on what should be in parks going forward. The survey is at: bit.ly/MyWishForBakersfieldParks.
• There will be a virtual Visioning Workshop for the General Plan Update from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 on Zoom. Spanish language translation will be available.
• The public can provide General Plan Update feedback through the Housing Element Survey until July 7. The survey is available in both English and Spanish at bakersfield2045.com.