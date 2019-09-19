David Hogg, survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and activist, will be coming to Cal State Bakersfield in the spring as part of a lecture series put on by the Kegley Institute of Ethics.
KIE Director Michael Burroughs confirmed Thursday Hogg's lecture, titled "Engage in the Change: Our Generation Must Own Democracy," will be part of the 34th annual Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture.
For more information on past lectures, visit www.cs.csubak.edu/~kie/charles-w-kegley-memorial-lecture/.
There are no further details on when he is expected to come to campus, but Burroughs said there are several dates in mind.
Hogg survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, where a lone gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
After the shooting, Hogg joined his friends to co-found March For Our Lives, one of the world’s largest youth-led movements. March For Our Lives mobilized one of the biggest demonstrations in the nation’s history five weeks after the shooting.
He has also written a book, "#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line," with his sister.
Hogg is currently a freshman at Harvard University.
(2) comments
the Parkland survivors are impressive young people
Yes! Can't wait for this!
