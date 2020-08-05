The Parkinson’s Foundation, in collaboration with the Bakersfield Parkinson’s Support Group, will present an educational and informative conference next week.
The Zoom virtual program “What You and Your Family Should Know About Parkinson’s” is scheduled for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Topics include exercise for Parkinson’s disease (PD), new innovations in surgical treatment options, and non-motor symptoms for the disease.
“The Parkinson’s Foundation is bringing experts and advocates together online to share strategies for living better lives with Parkinson’s in greater Kern,” said Adeline Ramirez, Parkinson’s Foundation Community Program Coordinator based in Bakersfield. “Community education is a vital part of the Foundation’s mission to help people live better today until there is a tomorrow without the disease.”
“Building a network of support and learning all you can about the disease is essential for those of us impacted by Parkinson’s,” said Bakersfield Parkinson’s Support Group organizer Paul Gipe. “This event is a great chance for our Kern community members to come together online!”
The conference is free and open to people with Parkinson’s, their families, caregivers and healthcare professionals.
For more information or to register, call 1-800-473-4636 or visit www.parkinson.org/Bakersfield.
