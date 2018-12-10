Parker Chamberlin, who achieved notoriety as a teenager when he stabbed his mother 35 times as she lay in bed, is due back in Kern County Superior Court Friday for a resentencing hearing.
Chamberlin, now 32, was convicted of murder for the brutal slaying of Torie Lynn Knapp in 2001. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Prosecutor Nick Lackie said prison is where the former Centennial student should stay.
"This was an uncommonly brutal crime," Lackie said Monday.
He said he's been in touch with Knapp's father and several of her friends. All oppose Chamberlin's release.
Lackie said he expects the defense to ask for Chamberlin to be released on time served.
Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang, who recently filed a motion on Chamberlin's behalf, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chamberlin told authorities he didn't know why he stabbed his mother, but it might have been because she owed him money. He described himself as shaking with anger and blamed his mother for his rage as he walked home from a friend's home around 3 a.m.
According to a probation report, Chamberlin admitted using steroids at least two months before the incident, but stopped using a month before the murder.
Following his Aug. 19, 2002, sentencing, Knapp's parents said Chamberlin was able to play the role of a caring, loving son, but he could be manipulative and selfish in order to achieve his goals.
In an impact statement submitted to the court, Knapp's mother, Mardee Sprayberry, wrote, "There is not a doubt in my mind that over the next 26 years Parker will perform as a model prisoner just as he performed as a model child for the first 14 years of his life, deceiving his family and friends along the road to ultimate betrayal."
"It is my greatest concern," Sprayberry wrote, "that in 26 years a parole board will be deceived in the same way and feel compelled to release him onto an unsuspecting public."
