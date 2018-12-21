Park Stockdale residents may only have known Joe Lavoie as Joe the Mailman, but to many, he’s become a neighborhood friend.
Whether it was something small like opening a bottle for a resident or something more significant such as helping catch identity theft and fraud, residents say Lavoie has gone above and beyond his duties as a mailman.
“He’s such a nice person,” said Sharyn Coleman. “He’s always so helpful because he knows everybody. His memory of names and addresses always amazed me. He’s always been an extra set of eyes on the neighborhood.”
With Lavoie officially retiring this week from the United States Postal Office after delivering mail to the community for 35 years, about 50 residents came together to speak with Lavoie, thank him for his work and wish him well in retirement.
“Everybody loves Joe,” said Roxanne Fackler, who organized the party at the community park. “Nobody knew his last name. He was just Joe the Mailman, but he was very well-liked and very respected. I just (wanted) Joe to be acknowledged.”
Fackler said Lavoie would help her every once in a while with things, such as opening a bottle that she was having trouble with.
“He’s very thoughtful, very kind and extremely ethical,” she said. “I think the neighborhood is sad to see him go.”
Lavoie said he was shocked to hear that members of the neighborhood were putting together a party for him.
“This is amazing. I was stunned by how many people showed up,” he said.
For Craig Powers and his wife, Becky, Lavoie played a significant role in their lives. Powers said that in September 2017, Lavoie approached him and asked if they were moving, as he said there was a reported change of address.
That was news to Powers, who said he had never notified the post office about a change of address. Powers said he realized that someone was trying to steal his identity and was able to work with his bank to stop any current activity and report previous unauthorized expenditures as fraud.
“Joe is directly responsible for helping catch and stop the theft,” he said. “I was able to stop the activity quickly because of the fact that I just happened to talk to Joe that day. Joe knew me and knew I was still living there.”
Powers said there was well more than $100,000 in attempted fraud. To his knowledge, no one has been arrested in connection with the crime.
Jim Jennings said he’s gotten to know Lavoie over the years, as he said they would often talk briefly as he went on his route.
“He would always take the time to talk to you and say hello. He never seemed like he was in a rush,” he said. “I would always look forward to seeing him. He’s totally going to be missed. He’s a hard act to follow up.”
Lavoie said he’s enjoyed getting to know the Park Stockdale community over the years.
“After so long on the route, I pretty much know all these people. They’re like friends and family to me,” he said. “I’m going to miss all these people.”
Lavoie said he is also going to miss other elements of the job, such as being able to get a good physical workout. Lavoie said he’s walked 10 miles each day on his route, around 71,000 miles total over the course of his career.
“It’s a lot of walking, but it’s good for your health,” he said. “I just enjoy being outside.”
Lavoie said he’s looking forward to his retirement, as he hopes to be able to complete some projects at his home, spend some more time with his German Shepherd puppy as well as visit family in his native state of Maine.
