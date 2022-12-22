 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents of siblings killed in alleged DUI collision file lawsuit against Greenfield Union

The parents of siblings who died a year ago in an alleged DUI crash have sued the Greenfield Union School District because, their lawsuit alleges, it approved bus routes and a stop on heavily traveled roads that “expose students” to a “foreseeable risk of harm.”

Caylee Brown, 9, and her brother Jeffrey “J.J.” Malone Jr., 19, were standing at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021 when motorist Lisa Gwen Core, 47, veered into eastbound lanes while driving west and struck both siblings, according to the suit.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases