A fatal stabbing at Foothill High School, use of pepper spray on a student at West High School and alleged daily violence at Arvin High School — these are just some of the instances that have taken place in the Kern High School District this year.
Parents don't know what to do to keep their children safe, but one thing is for certain: they have had enough.
Tensions and emotions ran high Monday night during the KHSD Board of Trustees meeting as several parents shared their lack of confidence in the district when it comes to student safety.
"What are you doing when they are using OC spray on our students? I didn't see any of your staff ... give any instructions to the youth as to get back, leave, application of OC spray," said Nadine Escalante, who has worked in law enforcement. She was referring to an altercation that broke out at West High School Thursday between multiple students during lunch, according to the district. Pepper spray was used by a KHSD officer to stop the assault.
Parents and community members also touched on the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Foothill student Jose Flores Jr. in January and violence seen almost daily at Arvin High School. One speaker has heard from Arvin teachers that they fear for their safety due to a large student population, while another pleaded to board members, "We are screaming for help, we’re screaming for you to spend one day at Arvin High School or any high school and see how bad this is getting."
Later, KHSD Chief of Police Ed Komin held a presentation on school safety.
KHSD has 29 total police officers, one substitute part-time officer, two full-time dispatchers and three support staff, Komin said. Officers are POST certified peace officers as defined in California Penal Code 830.32, and all have several years of experience working at either a county sheriff’s department or municipal police department. Officers also receive supplemental training to prepare them to work within the educational environment.
Depending on school size and other factors, there are typically four to 10 safety staff members at any school site. Many are rovers, who do just as their name implies.
In the morning, they patrol the vicinity of the school and the neighborhood adjacent to the site. When school starts, they are on foot patrol, making frequent and unpredictable stops throughout a campus. Once school ends, they once again patrol the vicinity and make sure drivers abide by school zone speed limits. Officers are also present at schools in the evenings.
"The whole focus, the reason we exist, is to keep this place is safe," Komin said.
He also detailed several ways the department responds if there is an alleged threat toward a campus or if an incident occurs. Oftentimes other students will alert an officer there are rumors of a fight, someone bringing a weapon on campus or drug use. In that case, Komin said it allows for the department to investigate the situation, speak with the students involved and more often than not put a stop to the incident before it even occurs.
If an incident happens near or on campus, the department will respond, secure the scene, provide medical aid, stop whatever is happening and criminally investigate it, Komin explained. After mitigation, the department takes appropriate steps to make sure a school is safe, such as assigning extra officers to campuses as needed.
Other safety measures in place include the Raptor Visitor Management System (which searches through a national database of registered sex offenders when someone wishes to visit a school site), safety committees, frequent drills, the Standard Response Protocol (a response enhancement for critical incidents) and an anonymous reporting system.
Despite thorough procedures in place, parents still don't believe enough is being done or that there are ample officers available. Komin said there will most likely never be a time when there are enough officers at any police department, and added there is currently a need to have a permanent officer work evenings.
Board President J. Bryan Batey praised officers for doing an "outstanding job" with limited resources available. Although he would like to see more officers and other staff in various departments, it's not as easy to hire individuals because the district doesn't have its own revenue stream.
"Our revenue stream is set by the state and it’s essentially based on how many students we have. Every time we hire a new police officer, it essentially means we have one fewer teacher," he explained. "We heard concerns from parents tonight about needing more police officers, but we also heard concerns about how big a class size was. We have competing interests out here."
Trustee Cynthia Brakeman added the district will continue to work on the issue, but only as much as it can due to California laws regarding student discipline. If parents want to see change, she encouraged them to speak with their representatives.
Until cameras are installed in classroom control will never happen outside. The real disrespect and violence is within the classroom and pours out into campus. Society would be shocked to see what takes place within schools.
