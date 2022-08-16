Parents, kids get ready to let go for first day of school

Lineups outside classrooms. Excited students milling about campus. Teachers working equal parts crowd control and classroom supervision.
It wasn’t quite the start of school, but it had all the familiar signs at Noble Elementary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lineups outside classrooms. Excited students milling about campus. Teachers working equal parts crowd control and classroom supervision.
It wasn’t quite the start of school, but it had all the familiar signs at Noble Elementary.
The Bakersfield City School District site was one of many that hosted a back-to-school event a day before the first day of the fall semester Wednesday.
“I’m so happy that you came here to school today to see our class!” kindergarten teacher Yvette Gamino said as she greeted 5-year-old Scarlett Garcia, who was getting ready for her first day of school.
Her parents, Karina Ramirez and Erik Garcia, looked on nervously.
Their daughter quickly adjusted to her new environs, as kids often do. Gamino shared a back-to-school supply kit with her and then answered questions from the parents.
Most on campus seemed to agree that the back-to-school event was as much for the parents as it was for the students.
“It was helpful for me, as a mom, because I was just telling (Erik), ‘I don’t know if I want her to go just yet,’” Karina Ramirez said Tuesday in Gamino’s classroom.
“And that’s where I’m like, ‘OK, let’s just let her experiment and see how it’s going,’” she added.
“I think it not only helps her with her nerves, but it helps us as parents,” Erik Garcia added, as he watched his daughter pick out a selection from the classroom’s bookcase.
“The general feeling is excitement,” said Jalina Baker, principal of Noble Elementary, who alternated between reading “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates,” “The Kissing Hand” and “The Night Before Kindergarten” to remind listeners — children and parents alike in the school’s library — about the importance of empathy and understanding healthy separation.
“We made some phone calls last week to invite families to the meet-and-greet, remind them of the first day of school,” she said, “and generally, we are all very excited to be on campus and back in school.”
This fall marks perhaps one of the larger cohorts of first-time students, as many parents kept their children home as a precaution during the pandemic. But now with a number of protocols in place and vaccines distributed, a sense of normalcy is returning, and many are feeling energized about the return.
This week marks the start of the school year for the Bakersfield City, Kern High, Panama-Buena Vista and Standard school districts, to name a few of the more than three dozen in Kern County.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 275,419
Deaths: 2,508
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 264,745
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.60
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/16/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.