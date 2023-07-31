Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Smells of urine and feces wafted from a Bakersfield couple’s home, according to Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, who were investigating the alleged torture and attempted murder of an approximately 1-month-old boy.

Cockroaches scuttled along a wall near a baby’s crib and dog feces piled on the bedroom floor, deputies said. The walls of a home Jorge Millan, 23, and Elizabeth Jara, 22, shared with other family members had holes, according to field case reports filed by KCSO in Kern County Superior Court.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 