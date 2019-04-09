Emotions continued to rise among Bakersfield City School District parents surrounding summer school as the district looks to approve its revised Local Control Accountability Plan.
Prior to a special board meeting Tuesday, district parents held a press conference to explain why summer school is necessary for all children.
"My son had summer school in 2017 and learned about optical physics. He had summer school in 2018 and he learned how to program a robot. This summer, he gets to be told that he doesn't get to learn any new science lessons in a year when he's going to take a new science test," Lori Pesante, a BCSD parent, said.
Last month, BCSD announced it would offer a modified summer school program that will focus on remedial English and math. It will run for 16 days from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, June 3-27.
The program will be offered at four campuses: Casa Loma, Longfellow and Stella Hills elementary schools and Emerson Middle School.
Carrie Sandles, who went to BCSD, said children in Bakersfield "deserve an excellent education."
"These are the students that are going to go to Kern High School District. If they can't read and write now, what's going to happen to them in high school? And will there be opportunities for college?"
She went to McKinley Elementary School and Emerson Middle School and participated in the GATE program.
"I was able to participate in enrichment activities. It helped me gain confidence, I was able to do oral language festivals and I felt cool going to school during the summers," she said.
When summer school is available, Sandles said students are more prepared for the upcoming school year and "don't have the phenomenon of 'summer slide,'" where their academic skills decline after months of not learning.
"Wouldn't it be great if we did something about it?" she added.
During the special board meeting, district officials discussed why there were changes being made to the summer program.
"Summer learning is being revised to more effectively impact the neediest students," Mark Luque, assistant superintendent of educational services, said. "In addition, instruction and learning during the 180-day regular school year is also changing to meet the needs of a much larger number of students."
Many of the same parents from the press conference expressed their frustrations with the board over the decision to cut summer school.
Attorney Lyndsi Andreas with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance asked the board where $1.7 million in Supplemental and Concentration Grants will go since she said she did not find it on the district's revised LCAP document.
Luque explained the funds will be allocated to support the formal launch of academies across 43 school sites in the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Harry "Doc" Ervin said the most important takeaway is the district and parents "have to continue to work together collaboratively."
"I hope the passion that (parents) have for summer school, they put that into the literacy, the math and help us increase the achievement because the goal is to make sure every kid is at the highest level of excellence," he said.
The next BCSD board meeting will be April 23.
