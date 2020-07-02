Bakersfield resident Brittany Moraga came to a realization Wednesday afternoon: "It's been the worst summer ever."
Trying to keep her 4- and 5-year-old children entertained hasn't been the easiest task with places like the California Living Museum or the Kern County Museum Lori Brock Discovery Center closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a normal summer, she'd take frequent family trips to the beach, but many are closed as well, like Los Angeles County beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.
One of their only options is going to some of Bakersfield's spray parks. Moraga decided to let her little ones cool off at Jastro Park Wednesday, which has become a frequent activity.
"We can't go to the beach...we can't really do much," she said. At home, her children have been playing video games.
For parents trying to keep the active and engaged summer spirit alive in their children, not all options are a total dud. Several places in Kern County are offering services, albeit modified, to make sure the summer isn't a total waste for children.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are a spot many parents have taken their children in the past for arts and crafts, and the same is true this year. Three camps are currently operating — the Lamont and Stockdale clubs and the Armstrong Youth Center — from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Armstrong Youth Center is closed until Monday, however, due to a positive employee COVID-19 case.
The number of participants at each location has been significantly reduced. The Lamont Club has 30 children enrolled, and normally it has around 50. The Stockdale Club and Armstrong Youth Center have about 75 children enrolled, and normally there are more than 200.
The three clubs have modified practices to adhere to safety protocols. Children wear masks throughout the day, are placed in small group settings to social distance and wash their hands frequently, and high-touch and other areas are cleaned often.
"It's a bit challenging, but they've been doing it since March," explained Becky Madera, regional operations director for the south Kern locations, about getting children to wear masks all day. "We've made it a game for them."
Children are called ninjas for "mastering" certain moves, such as coughing or sneezing into their elbows. They also earn stickers for wearing their masks.
The activities that they participate in involve science, technology, engineering and mathematics components, but are ones that allow for social distancing.
Cousins Ayden Perez, 8, and Ethon Gonzalez, 9, were hard at work Thursday morning making firework snow globes in water bottles at the Lamont Club. Other activities for the day centered around the week's patriotic theme, such as crafting toothpick fireworks, handprinted flags and paper firecrackers.
Both said it's been a "sad" summer for them, since they understand what COVID-19 is and because they "can't go anywhere." But coming to the club has been a fun distraction.
"I like coming here," said Perez. "I liked making slime." He also said he has grown used to wearing a mask, while Gonzalez doesn't like how sweaty he gets.
Kids at home can also enjoy virtual STEM and performing arts camps through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.
North of the River Recreation and Park District is also opening a modified version of its summer adventure camp starting Monday at the Greenacres Community Center for children ages 6 to 12. The camp will have 32 total spots available (eight children per group), increased sanitization, staff and campers wearing face coverings, social distancing and one-way direction walkways, explained marketing director Lisa Plank.
Though the Greenacres pool will be closed, Plank said there are still plenty of water activities, sports and arts and crafts that will be available.
The camp will run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for four weeks. For more information, visit https://www.norfun.org/nor-summer-adventure-camp
In addition to the camp, virtual recreation resources are available for families to do at home.
"You really do have to get creative when you can’t do the regular things," Plank said.
Staff members pitched in to create various videos, such as story time readings for preschoolers and aquatic trainings. There are also craft and fitness ideas for kids and adults and virtual field trips.
For kids looking to stay cool in the heat, the Bakersfield Department of Recreation and Parks beginning Monday will reopen lap swimming at McMurtrey Aquatic Center. Lap swimming will be permitted three times a day for swimmers 12 and older. Each swimmer must reserve a lane in advance by calling 852-7431.
Dianne Hoover, director of Recreation and Parks, also said swim lessons are scheduled to begin July 20 at all four pool locations — McMurtrey Aquatic Center, Jefferson, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Silver Creek pools. Information will be available soon on the department's website.
Parents are trying to encourage their kids to stay active and away from electronics as much as possible as well. Elena Macias and her son, John, 6, have countless sports they play about four to five times a week, like tennis, soccer, football and skateboarding. They also play board games, write, read and watch movies.
"It's important to stay healthy and connected," Macias said.
"And you can't forget about the snacks," quipped her son.
(1) comment
My generation would have handled this better. We played board games, cards, listened to music. We kept ourselves entertained. No Netflix, 3 tv stations, no video games. We had something called imagination. We didn't need Mom to be a cruise director.
We would have banded together as a nation and done what was right for all.
We've gone flabby.
