Paralyzed with the prospect of tax preparation? Free help is available

Weedpatch resident Hector Macias never looks forward to tax season. Who does?
But as April 15 creeps closer, the maintenance worker at a local distribution center is already feeling more relaxed.
"I just had my taxes done — for free," he said. "I'm getting a refund."
Macias and other clients are taking advantage of the United Way of Kern County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, a nationwide initiative begun by the IRS in the 1970s to assist low- and moderate-income individuals and families with their income tax returns.
All for free.
"It's a very simple process," said United Way's VITA Program Coordinator Claudia Pardo.
The initiative not only helps Kern County residents file their taxes for free, it also makes it easy for often underserved individuals and families to claim the tax refund they have coming, Pardo said.
During the 2021 tax year, United Way's VITA volunteers and managers helped taxpayers file more than 1,600 tax returns and bring back nearly $2.7 million in tax refunds to the local community.
"This is my fourth year in the VITA department," said Financial Stability Manager Annelisa Perez. "It's just such a satisfying way to serve our community."
Anyone who serves the public knows that they may occasionally encounter rudeness or bad manners — even among individuals who are receiving a free service. But there's also the flip-side, Perez said — clients who are grateful for the help they are receiving and are happy about the end result.
"It's like lifting a weight off of them," she said.
You're making a personal connection with people in the community, she added, people who may not have had very much human contact over the past two years of pandemic and isolation.
"Sometimes it's more than just a tax return," Perez said of the process.
In the meantime, volunteers get an opportunity to develop new skills and build a relationship with their community.
Thanks to help from multiple local partners and their dedicated volunteers, the United Way said in a news release, they have been able to not only provide the free service but also bring much-needed dollars back into circulation in local communities.
"I've been doing taxes since high school," said volunteer tax preparer Colleen Wright. "I like doing taxes. They're fun."
It's a gratifying experience, Wright said, being able to help someone who can't help themselves.
"It's is a great program," she said, "that not a lot of people know about."
VITA volunteers do not need to have experience in preparing tax returns, organizers said. Not only do they learn about tax laws — yes, training is available and required — they also develop and discover new skills and meet new people.
Volunteer tax preparer Lucille Monroig-Serros recently retired after a 30-year career in education.
"I did not have any previous experience, but I was always interested in it," she said.
"I'm bilingual, so I can help Spanish-speaking families as well as English-speaking families," Monroig-Serros said. "So I'm very excited."
This is her first year as a VITA volunteer.
"I'm just amazed that this program exists," she said, "and that it provides a tool for families — something that will be beneficial."