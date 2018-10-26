The Bakersfield Police Department will close several roadways from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday for a parade hosted by the Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Ji Khalsa Darbar temple.
The parade will start in the 6700 block of Stine Road and proceed south to Hosking Road, continue east on Hosking Road, north on Akers Road, west on Berkshire Road and north on Stine Road.
The roadways will be reopened after the parade has passed.
