Try as it might, COVID-19 failed in its attempt to defeat one Veterans Day celebration in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Bakersfield Car Club Council and Honor Flight Kern County, hundreds of local residents made sure of that, filling the void left when the downtown Veterans Day Parade was canceled in the wake of the pandemic.
An estimated 400 vehicles participated in the first Veterans Day cruise, embarking on a 45-mile trek across Bakersfield to honor soldiers who have helped protect the United States.
The event was also a chance to recognize seniors and essential workers in the community.
From vintage Volkswagen Beetles and souped-up trucks to a 1941 Dodge Commander Car — decked out in camouflage paint — the local car community was well-represented.
And for a good cause.
The event was also done with all safety protocols in place, as participants were required to wear masks and social distance whenever possible.
“Veterans mean everything to this country,” said Glenn Nakashima, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. “We’re a free country because of the veterans. This should be important every day of the year.”
Nakashima, a member of Honor Flight Kern County, helped design the route for the caravan, which sprung into motion at 11:11 a.m., with a staggered start from five different locations. Behind the wheel of his 2006 Chevy SSR, he led a group of more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles — of all shapes and sizes.
The vehicles made passes through several assisted living facilities and memorials where they were often greeted with cheers and waves from the veterans and other residents as they passed by.
Alicia Garzon, the activities director at Magnolia Place, an assisted living and memory center, helped organize a group of seniors, most of whom were veterans, to sit out front of the facility to enjoy the parade of cars.
“This is very important," Garzon said. "You know it’s nice to be honored and remembered for the ultimate sacrifices that they have all made for our freedom.
“It’s really nice that everyone in the community gets together to support them. We’re really involved with Honor Flight Kern County. We love everything that they stand for, and just the community that comes together and cruises through to show their support.”
After lunch, Garzon and other staff members had something special planned for their residents. Dressed in 1940s Army-style uniforms, they planned to do a song and dance routine to The Shirelles 1962 hit, “Soldier Boy.”
It was all a part of making sure the area’s veterans were recognized and honored.
“Every Veterans Day, we’re heavily involved in the parade downtown,” said Lili Marsh, the local Honor Flight chairwoman. “We normally have four floats, flatbeds full of hundreds of veterans. But of course we can’t do that this year, so we’re going to bring the parade to them.”
As part of Honor Flight Kern County, an all-volunteer nonprofit created to honor veterans of Kern and surrounding areas, more than 1,400 local veterans have been flown to Washington, D.C., to visit the veterans memorials. Those accepted by Honor Flight for the honor travel at no cost due thanks to the generosity of tax-deductible donations from the local community.
Despite her involvement in the organization, Marsh said that her 94-year-old father — a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II — has yet to make the trip.
“He keeps saying, ‘We have to let those older guys go first,” said Marsh with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Dad, you are the older guys.' It’s really funny.”
The involvement of the Bakersfield Car Club Council and other car clubs added a little extra as well.
BCCC spokesperson Chris Addington showed off his bright yellow 1950 Mercury.
“Veterans gave us our freedom, and they put their lives on the line to give us that freedom,” Addington said. “And we have to show our salute to that for what they do for us. Because we are who we are because of their sacrifice.”