The Panorama Creative Music Summit will return to Bakersfield College, Sept. 16-19, at the Simonsen Performing Arts Center Indoor Theater.
The free summit will be presented by the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music Programs. It will showcase acclaimed visiting artists, local performers, BC faculty, students and alumni performing original music, according to a news release.
For more information and a full schedule, visit http://panoramarecordings.com/pcms/.
