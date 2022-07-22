Panel highlights challenges, progress in helping homeless population

A Bakersfield nonprofit director tackling homelessness highlighted how the city achieved zero people considered “chronically homeless” in March 2020 during a panel discussion Friday.
The group also talked about how partnerships and education can improve the situation that allowed those numbers to grow during the pandemic.
Mary Scott, a client services director with the Open Door Network, which recently rebranded the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault under one name, discussed Friday how Kern County had zero people suffering from chronic homelessness, which is a subset of the local unhoused population, just prior to the onset of the pandemic.
A partnership between the county, city, businesses and community leaders led to this recognition, Scott said during a Zoom panel that included people from Columbus, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The meeting allowed cities to talk about successes while tackling homelessness.
“You’re leveraging the best practices of everyone across collaborative membership and the homeless service providers to try to work more efficiently and more quickly,” Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, said in a phone interview after the panel. The homeless collaborative is a coalition of local government officials, nonprofits and hospitals.
Laven discussed how the collaborative achieved housing for every chronically homeless person in March 2020 and how to help the eight people currently suffering the same fate. Kern County was the first county in California to shelter those persistently unhoused.
Typically, chronically homeless have been without shelter for the longest period of time, which translates into more difficulty securing housing, Laven said. These people also need the most wraparound services and it can be difficult to prove to a landlord they should continue to house that person while they heal, she added.
There are various qualifications a person must meet to be termed chronically homeless. They must be chronically ill or have a disability. People must also be homeless for one year or be homeless at least four times.
Some people may believe a silver bullet exists for eradicating homelessness. But the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative categorizes homeless people into groups to solve their individual problems, Laven said. Youths, families, veterans and people suffering from mental health disorders and the chronically homeless each require a separate approach to best transition into stable homes.
Chronically homeless people are also the hardest to shelter because homelessness experts must prove various criteria. Individuals must have documentation of disability — either physical or mental — which is hard to get, Scott said.
But to get unhoused people into services, they first must have unoccupied apartment complexes. With a historically low vacancy rate plaguing Bakersfield — Scott estimates about 2 percent of rental units are unoccupied — it’s difficult to find stable housing.
“That’s the current challenge,” Levan said. “That’s what has slowed down our work.”
Laven noted the collaborative is working on eradicating barriers for each group of homeless individuals.
Some problems for elderly people revolve around receiving Social Security benefits, Scott said to The Californian after the panel. The homeless individual must show they do not make enough money to qualify for housing. It’s also hard to employ those seniors, an issue youth face, too, she added.
Younger people, defined as those from 18 to 24 years of age, may not have any identification, which leads to difficulties finding employment. These people may have been flushed out of the foster care system, and in need of job skills on top of their need for shelter, Scott said.
Laven also noted the city’s recidivism rate back into homelessness is low. They are close to housing every homeless veteran, she added.
Joe Conroy, city of Bakersfield spokesman, noted in an email there are many contributors to homelessness out of the city’s immediate control — such as a release of inmates during the pandemic and the epidemic of drug and mental health issues.
Conroy noted the city authorized a 119-bed expansion to open January 2023 at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center. Currently the center has 150 beds. Flood Ministries, a nonprofit working on homelessness, devotes outreach teams to transport people into shelters.
“The City is proud (to) ... have stepped up to do its part to end the suffering on our streets,” Conroy wrote.
Changing the mindset around homelessness from blaming individuals to adopting it as a community issue also proved fruitful, Scott noted. Residents get educated by seeing homeless people working on highways, which fights against the stereotypes of them all being drug addicts or mentally ill.
“It gives people hope and inspiration to remember these are our neighbors,” Scott said. “These are our people.”