 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panel highlights challenges, progress in helping homeless population

20201021-bc-BrundageShelter

The Brundage Lane Navigation Center, shown in this October 2020 file photo, is planning a 119-bed expansion that's set to open in January 2023.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A Bakersfield nonprofit director tackling homelessness highlighted how the city achieved zero people considered “chronically homeless” in March 2020 during a panel discussion Friday.

The group also talked about how partnerships and education can improve the situation that allowed those numbers to grow during the pandemic.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases