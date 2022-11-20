 Skip to main content
Panel finds valley solar can help decarbonize state but local needs loom

In this 2021 file photo, farmworkers plant in a field along Sandrini Road after fresh snow coated the Kern County mountains overnight.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The San Joaquin Valley may soon become home to vast solar arrays turning fallowed farmland into a source of clean energy while sustaining local jobs. But it won't be easy pulling it off in a way that's equitable to local communities.

That much was clear during an online panel the Public Policy Institute of California hosted earlier this month titled "Solar Development in the San Joaquin Valley." It took participants through layers of complications that remain to be addressed if the valley is to meet its potential as a major component of California's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2045.

