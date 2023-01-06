 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panel educates public on human trafficking

Human trafficking kickoff event 2022

Lauren Skidmore, the executive director of the Open Door Network, speaks about human trafficking Friday at a downtown event to raise awareness about the crime and its impact on victims.

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A panel of law enforcement and nonprofit leaders sought Friday to educate community members about human trafficking — dubbed a “prolific” crime in Kern County by one speaker — as a way to eradicate its occurrence.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer noted education and prosecution of traffickers deters the crime, which leaves long-lasting repercussions for victims. Friday’s panel kicked off a series of events raising awareness of human trafficking throughout January, known as human trafficking awareness month.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases